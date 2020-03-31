One way to help: a quick "hello" may save a life

KETCHUM, Idaho — One thing anyone can do to help in the COVID-19 crisis: check on your family, friends and neighbors.
People who are elderly or living on their own may be more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus and become too sick to call for help.
In Blaine County, where a shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 20, a little neighborly communication may have saved a life.
"Our EMS team and police recently responded to a residence after receiving a call from a neighbor," said Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin. "The call to 911 from this conscientious neighbor allowed us to get the patient to the hospital."
A city spokesperson did not have more specific information about what happened, but that call is one reason the City of Ketchum is urging its residents to check on neighbors.
"I can't thank everyone enough for all they're doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our town," said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. "And I know it's not too much to ask of this wonderful community to remember our neighbors. One act of kindness, as little as a phone call, can help us stay connected and help us check in on the health of those more vulnerable than ourselves."
The shelter-in-place order for Blaine County goes through April 12, and the statewide stay-at-home order from Idaho Gov. Brad Little continues through April 15.
The City of Ketchum is issuing online updates on its actions toward COVID-19. The website also has Spanish translations of several documents.
