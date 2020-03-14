O.J. Simpson says mask is proper attire when golfing with 'guys from Spokane'

"This is the proper attire when you're playing with three guys from Spokane, Washington. I'm just saying, take care," Simpson said in the video.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson posted a video on Saturday wearing a surgical mask to demonstrate proper attire when golfing with Spokane residents.

This comes as three Spokane County residents have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Hey Twitter world," Simpson said while holding a golf club. "This is the proper attire when you're playing with three guys from Spokane, Washington. I'm just saying, take care."

Simpson also posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday where he is shown disinfecting money that he won while playing golf.

“How do I know how many hands have touched this money?” Simpson said in the video.

This wasn't Simpson's first time posting about COVID-19 on his Twitter account.

“Coronavirus? Who’s afraid?” Simpson tweeted from outside a Costco last weekend, with a picture of himself wearing mask alongside a cart stacked with items.

Health officials announced the positive coronavirus tests in Spokane County on Saturday morning.

One person who tested positive for the virus is a woman in her 40s who is displaying symptoms of the virus, said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. The other is a man in his 50s.

Lutz said the third person who tested positive for the virus has not been contacted by health officials. Each contact investigation takes 30 minutes to one hour.