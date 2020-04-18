The yard sale violated the state's stay-home order, and police said they had warned them multiple times.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Rathdrum Police Department cited a family for repeatedly holding a yard sale despite Idaho's stay-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the department, the family was cited on Friday, a week after the yard sale first appeared.

Officers contacted the family and it had reached out to ask police if a yard sale was considered an essential business on April 9, according to the police department. The officers explained that it wasn't and gave the family a copy of Governor Brad Little's order, according to a release.

On April 10, police said an officer reported that the family said they were just sorting items and would remove signs for a yard sale, according to police.

Then on April 13, police said a Craig's List posting was found advertising the yard sale, after which officers warned the family they were in violation along with a written warning, according to a release.

On Friday, police again return to the residence to find a yard sale taking place, causing officers to issue a citation, according to a release.