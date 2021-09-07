Watch at 2:30 p.m. MT: North Idaho hospital chief joins health officials' COVID-19 briefing

The briefing will stream live at 2:30 p.m. MDT. Crisis standards of care were activated Tuesday for the Panhandle and North-Central health districts.

BOISE, Idaho — As new COVID-19 cases continue to add up by the hundreds each day in Idaho, hospitals report that people infected with the coronavirus are filling inpatient beds in numbers not previously seen during the pandemic.

For some hospitals and clinics, the number of people needing care exceeds capacity in terms of available beds and available doctors and nurses.

Idaho's two northernmost health districts requested the activation of crisis standards of care, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Tuesday activated crisis standards for the Panhandle and North-Central districts.

Idaho's health and welfare director has called crisis standards a "last resort," a situation in which allocation of limited resources may be prioritized based on which patients are deemed more likely to have positive outcomes.

Dr. Robert Scoggins of Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene will join Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare officials in a COVID-19 media briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Tuesday. The briefing will stream live here on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

Scoggins, a pulmonary and critical care physician, is the ICU medical director and chief of staff for Kootenai Health.

Also attending the briefing will be IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, who will give opening remarks, along with Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

After their opening remarks, those attending the briefing will take questions from reporters based around Idaho.

As of Friday, Sept. 3, the statewide 14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases was nearly 901 per day, the highest since Jan. 17.

A combined total of 1,524 confirmed or probable cases were reported for the three-day Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 through 6.

Idaho's COVID-19 website reports that more than 739,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated, and another 89,000 have received only the first dose of a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna series as of Sept. 3.

Of the more than 828,000 people who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 3,902 later became infected with the virus. Those "breakthrough cases" amount to less than one-half of one percent of the number of people who've received a vaccine.

More about Idaho COVID-19 case trends, along with an interactive map and timelines, is published each weekday on KTVB.COM.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus