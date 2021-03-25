North Idaho expands vaccine access because of lack of demand

A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older.

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in far North Idaho prompted officials to open access to all people 16 and older.

Meanwhile, demand remains strong in neighboring Spokane County in Washington state and supplies are still limited.

The Spokesman-Review reports the Panhandle Health District announced Wednesday that providers in Benewah, Boundary, Kootenai, Shoshone and Bonner counties in Idaho are offering doses and appointments for all residents who are 16 and older.

In Washington, vaccines will likely not open up to everyone 16 and older until a later date.