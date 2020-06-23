As coronavirus cases continue to rise, North Idaho nears 300 ahead of July 4

Health officials expected North Idaho to eclipse 200 coronavirus cases by Fourth of July. But cases are already climbing toward 300 ahead of the holiday.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Amid recent spikes in coronavirus cases, Panhandle Health District expected North Idaho to eclipse 200 cases by the Fourth of July. But cases in Idaho's five northern counties have already far surpassed that number.

The Panhandle Health District reported 65 new coronavirus cases in North Idaho on Monday, with 42 of those cases in Kootenai County alone. That makes for a total of 285 cases since the pandemic began.

Katherine Hoyer with PHD said last week that there is a "large amount of community transmission" in Bonner and Kootenai Counties, with some degree of community spread in Benewah County.

Sixteen people have been hospitalized in the five Panhandle counties since the outbreak began, with one person who remains hospitalized.

The new cases come in the wake of Idaho's staged approached to reopening its economy. On June 13, Governor Brad Little moved the the state into Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, allowing large gatherings and venues to open provided social distancing measures are met.

More recently, he said most of Idaho would remain in Stage 4 for at least two more weeks after the state failed to meet the benchmarks necessary to move forward.

Last week, health officials in southern Idaho rolled Ada County back to Stage 3 of the plan and forced bars to close citing "daily significant increases" in coronavirus cases.

In North Idaho, health experts are continuing to monitor new cases and ask people to observe social distancing measures.

"We're not surprised," said Don Duffy of Panhandle Health regarding the area's recent new cases.

Duffy heads up the district's COVID-19 incident response team.

Duffy described the new cases as a "second wave" of the virus in the area, but explained that the trend was predicted by data models.

"What we're seeing is what we expected to see. Not that we're not concerned, but it's about where we thought we'd be today," Duffy said.

In some more relatively positive news, Duffy said last week that area hospitals remain prepared to handle any influxes in cases tied to COVID-19 and have available beds and emergency room space.

"We're well below any sort of concern for resources for local hospitals," he said.

"So far so good up here in North Idaho, and we hope it continues that way," he added.

Regarding new cases, Duffy acknowledged last week that an increase in testing was partially behind the spike, but said other factors were to blame too.

"But I wouldn't say our bump has been all of that," said Duffy regarding more testing in North Idaho. "People are just getting together more often. That's creating more community spread here in North Idaho. It's both factors for sure."

The recommendation and rise in cases also comes as North Idaho enters the busy summer tourism season. According to Duffy, 300,000 people are expected to recreate in the area this summer.

"It is a concern of ours," said Duffy of people visiting the area.

One forecaster with the University of Idaho also reiterated that cases in the area were expected to climb.

"Right now, things are looking a little grim," said Ben Ridenhour, a UI math professor.

During the pandemic, Ridenhour and others at UI have worked with state health officials to model intervention strategies related to COVID-19. The professor had previously worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and had tracked influenza outbreaks, the University said.

"Our numbers are going up here. And the model, right now, shows that we can expect that to continue," Ridenhour told KREM. "If we don't do anything or we don't reverse course, we should expect to see increased case counts and we're going to start burdening the public healthcare system that we have."

The professor also told KREM that the relaxing of social distancing measures and other restrictions were to blame.

"Really, what we're seeing now are the effects of things that we probably did back in late May, or something like that," he said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is asking Idahoans to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face coverings in public and staying six feet apart from others in public.

"The recent increase in cases in some parts of the state are concerning," said Niki Forbing-Orr, an IDHW spokeswoman, in an email to KREM. "As the state continues to open up and more testing is done, we expected that we would see more cases. Before the past week or so, we had been seeing about 20 cases per day or so on average. However, the growth in cases particularly for the those 20 to 30 years old is higher than expected. The recent increase is very worrisome."

Forbing-Orr pointed out that coronavirus is expected to "remain with us" until a vaccine or proven medial therapy is found.