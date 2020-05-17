Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

This is the seventh time this month that no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported nine new confirmed and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

For the third day in a row, the state reported no new deaths. Oregon's death toll remains at 137.

The total number of cases in Oregon is 3,623. The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

OHA reported that a previously confirmed case in Clackamas County was determined not to be a case, dropping the number of cases for people between 40 and 49 years old by one.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties:

Deschutes: 1

Douglas: 1

Lincoln: 1

Marion: 3

Multnomah: 5

Polk: 1

This is the seventh time this month that no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

Oregon reported zero deaths of COVID-19 on May 3, May 4, May 10, May 12, May 15 and May 16.

For more case and county-level data, visit the OHA website, which is updated daily.