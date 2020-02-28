Nigeria, New Zealand confirm first coronavirus patients

Both cases involve people who traveled overseas.

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's health authorities have reported the country's first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed appearance of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, said Friday that an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan on a business trip fell ill the next day.

Commissioner Akin Abayomi said the man was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

New Zealand has it's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus after it was contracted by a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Health officials say the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon.

The person is being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person's household members have also been isolated as a precaution.