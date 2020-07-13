New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in months

At its peak, New York City recorded nearly 600 COVID-19 deaths in one day.

New York City has recorded zero deaths related to COVID-19 for the first time in nearly four months, according to health department data.

Zero deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus were recorded on July 11, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The last time that happened was March 13 -- a span of 120 days.

"New Yorkers never give up," Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted about the news. "There’s still so much work to do, but this is something to be proud of — and it happened because of you."

The city's health department said as of Monday afternoon it has 18,708 confirmed deaths following a positive COVID-19 laboratory test. There are another 4,615 probable deaths that have no positive laboratory test.

New York City, once the epicenter for the coronavirus in the United States, has has gone from a daily peak of 6,378 confirmed cases on April 6 to 50 cases on July 11, according to health department data. The city's worst single-day death count was 597 on April 7.

