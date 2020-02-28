x
New virus prompts Mormons to cancel key leadership event

The faith also announced that is is discouraging many church members who live outside the U.S. from coming to Utah for a much larger church event.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, shows the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has postponed a key meeting of top global leaders scheduled for April 1-2 because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world. The faith is also discouraging members from traveling from outside the United States for a twice-yearly conference set for the weekend of April 4-5 in Salt Lake City, the religion said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is postponing a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the new virus that originated in China. 

The faith announced Thursday it is also discouraging many church members who live outside the U.S. from coming to Utah for much larger church event that same week. 

The leadership meeting brings together church leaders who gather behind closed doors to discuss the faith's policies. It has been rescheduled for October. 

The larger church conference scheduled for that weekend of April 4th is still on for U.S. church members. Top church leaders give speeches broadcast live around the world. 

