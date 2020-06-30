Ada and Canyon counties remain Idaho's COVID-19 hot spots; more counties confirm first cases

Coronavirus case numbers continue to climb in Idaho's most populous counties.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb in the Gem State. As cases keep rising, numbers and data trends continually change.

The state and local health districts updated their numbers late Monday afternoon, reporting two days' worth of data. On Sunday, the state added 244 confirmed new cases, and on Monday, another 206 cases.

That means, as of Monday night, Idaho had 5,255 confirmed cases statewide. The state also reported 4,073 total recoveries. No new deaths were added on Sunday or Monday, leaving the state total at 91 deaths.

Of the state's total caseload, more than half come from Ada and Canyon counties, which have been the top two hot spots for more than a week, reporting significant increases.

According to data from Central District Health, Ada County sat at 1,940 confirmed cases Monday night. And numbers from Southwest District Health put Canyon County at 684 confirmed cases. That means the two counties combined make up 2,624 of the state's total cases.

Between Sunday and Monday, Bear Lake and Oneida counties reported their very first cases, which now puts the virus in 40 of Idaho's 44 counties.

Butte, Clark, Lewis and Shoshone are the only counties that have yet to report a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The state and health districts also count probable cases for each county.

Counting both confirmed and probable cases, Ada County is still the state's hot spot by far. Based on the most recent data on Monday, CDH reports 2,072 total cases for Ada County so far.

Canyon County is second-highest in the state, with SWDH reporting 763 confirmed and probable cases.

In the early stages of the pandemic for Idaho, Blaine County was considered the state's hot spot. But it has since plateaued on the number of cases and has dropped to the fourth-highest county.

With both confirmed and probable cases, Twin Falls County has now surpassed it with a total of 583 cases. Blaine County has a total of 532.

Twin Falls County also has the highest number of deaths at 25. Ada County is second highest with 23 and Nez Perce County is third at 19.

Another change, after adding in numbers from Sunday and Monday, shows that Kootenai County continues to see a large increase. It added 58 new cases in two days.

Sitting at 233 cases Monday night, it by far has the highest amount of cases in the Panhandle Health District. The next closest county has just 30 cases.