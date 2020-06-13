Nampa's Ford Idaho Center reopens this weekend, with new safety measures in place

Under stage four of Idaho's reopening plan, large event centers can reopen but must adhere to safety guidelines such as social distancing and safety equipment.

NAMPA, Idaho — On Saturday, Idaho moves into stage four of its reopening plan, which includes allowing large venues and event centers to reopen - as long as proper safety guidelines are followed.

The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa hosts a number of events each year, including national rodeos and other sporting events, home and garden shows, concerts, and more.

Andrew Luther, the general manager of the center, said they do plan to reopen on Saturday.

"I'm excited to say we are going to be reopening with some smaller-scale events this weekend," he said.

Larger events, like concerts, won't be returning the center quite yet.

"Concerts and major tournaments really depend on the health of the nation," Luther explained. "So until the country is in a better position and things are a little clearer, we'll see a temporary pause in concerts but we're certainly looking at creative things for our horse park, amphitheater, and arena to give entertainment options to the residents here."

As they reopen, Luther said they're taking every precaution possible to keep guests safe. It's reopening plans have been approved by the state and local health district.

"The big things you're gonna see - you're gonna see an increase in signage, more marked pathways, availability of hand sanitizer, PPE and we'll have staff on hand constantly sanitizing high-touch traffic areas," he said.

Though it greatly reduces the center's seating capacity, social distancing will also be enforced at the center for the foreseeable future.

"Outside of family groups, there's going to a 6-foot bubble around everyone," Luther said.

While Luther is confident they can keep their guests safe, they still need the community's help.

"We're opening up in safe measures and if everyone wants to stay open, everyone has to do their part," he said. "So wear PPE, stay home if you're sick and don't expose yourself to others."

KTVB also reached out to other event centers such as the Morrison Center, CenturyLink Arena, and the Boise Depot about their plans for reopening but did not hear back when this article was published.

