Nampa Salvation Army day shelter closes down

NAMPA, Idaho — A crucial resource for the homeless in Canyon County to get a shower, do their laundry or just spend some time during the day is shutting down as Idaho continues to grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

The Salvation Army day resource center will be closed for the next two weeks, although the shutdown could go on longer, a spokeswoman said.

At least one family who uses the center to clean up arrived Thursday morning to find a sign on the door informing them of the closure.

Public relations director Margie Potter said the day shelter was closed at the advice of a doctor, who warned that the number of people spending time in the center could facilitate the spread of the COVID-19 strain, which is particularly dangerous for older people and anyone with underlying health conditions.

"We're just trying to stop the congregating in a confined area," she said.

The Emergency Family Shelter, where the homeless can sleep overnight, remains open, as does the Salvation Army food pantry.

Although the day shelter previously provided breakfast and lunch, staff will now be handing out sack lunches at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Potter said the decision to close was a difficult one. As the spread of COVID-19 continues to lead to closures or restrictions at places like gyms and public libraries - where people could get a shower or spend some time indoors - there are few other places to direct those in need.

"I hate turning people away for anything, all of us do, but we're just trying to make this as short as possible," she said.

She said the staff had looked at the possibility of letting people in one-by-one to shower, but realized it was not feasible to completely disinfect between each guest. The Salvation Army is giving out travel hygiene kits with wipes and sanitizer to homeless and at-risk families, as long as they have the supplies.

Potter said the nonprofit is still in need of monetary donations, disinfecting products to keep the shelter clean and germ-free, shelf-stable food, and food for the sack lunches, especially things that can be eaten on the go, like fruit or string cheese.