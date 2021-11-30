Saltzer Health North Nampa Clinic to offer monoclonal antibody treatment

The treatment will be offered to patients by appointment only seven days a week at the Saltzer North Nampa clinic.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Saltzer Health urgent care center in Nampa will now offer COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments for eligible Idahoans beginning on Wednesday.

The treatment will be offered to patients by appointment only seven days a week at the Saltzer North Nampa clinic.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced plans for the state to open three monoclonal antibody treatment facilities to help treat COVID-19 in September; one in Eastern Idaho, one in North Idaho, and one in the Treasure Valley.

Monoclonal antibodies work by attaching to the virus and preventing the virus from infecting cells; however, the treatment only works if a person contracts COVID-19 or if they are immunocompromised and exposed to the virus.

The treatment is given through an intravenous infusion or an IV administered by a nurse, but can also be given as an injection under the skin. The whole point of the treatment is to keep people out of the hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies have also been shown to reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations by as much as 70% if administered within ten days of the onset of symptoms, according to Central District Health (CDH) Medical Director Dr. Sandy Mudge.

"While this treatment is not meant to replace vaccinations to prevent COVID, it has been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-infected patients to decrease hospitalization and death," said Dr. John Kaiser, chief medical officer at Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company.

While monoclonal antibodies are not currently FDA approved for the treatment of COVID-19, they have been given emergency use authorization. However, Idaho medical experts maintain this treatment is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The treatment center is located at 9850 W. St. Luke's Drive in Nampa. To make an appointment for treatment:

You must have a provider referral to receive treatment. If you do not have a primary care provider, contact Saltzer Health at (208) 463-3000.

The treatment is free for patients.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus