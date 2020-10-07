Nampa closes certain city buildings due to COVID-19 concerns

According to Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, the city closed the library lobby and the Development Services Center to the public, but all services are still available.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa has closed some city buildings to the public as a precaution as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Idaho.

The Development Services building is currently closed to the public, which houses the city’s building department, planning and zoning, environmental compliance, engineering, public works administration, and economic development.

City leaders stressed that all services will still be available, however.

“Nothing is being taken away, we just want to make sure we can provide it,” Nampa Mayor, Debbie Kling said. “That’s why they’re temporarily not open.”

The Nampa Public Library lobby will be closed until at least August 10, but the library is still staffed and ready to serve. Residents can still check out books by picking them up in the alleyway between the library and the parking structure, or along the pullout next to the library.

Nampa City Hall is open to the public, but passport services have been suspended for now.

“The City of Nampa wants to keep business moving forward so we are doing inspections and we are taking building permits,” the mayor said. “If someone would like a meeting we will do a Microsoft teams meeting or a webinar meeting, if someone has something and they need to function with web copy, they are welcome to call and make an appointment to come in or to do a drop-off or pick something up.”

Centennial and Ridgecrest golf courses will remain open, as will the Nampa Recreation Center.

Facemasks are not technically required, but Kling urged everyone to wear on when social distancing is not possible.

“I strongly encourage our residents to respect each other, look out for their neighbor, look out for the person that they may not know has a compromised immune system and please wear a mask.”

