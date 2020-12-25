Moderna vaccine widens access to COVID-19 shots in Washington's rural communities

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is accessible to clinics in Skagit County and other rural areas that don't have the specialized freezers required by Pfizer's vaccine.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Pfizer versus Moderna: How are the different vaccines distributed?

While Pfizer needs specialized freezers and goes mainly to hospitals, the Moderna vaccine will be more accessible to rural communities.

Skagit Regional Health started with 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for staff, but will also benefit from the Moderna vaccine for the general public.

“The energy was just super high at the very first moment of the first vaccine in the clinic,” said Dr. Connie Davis, Chief Medical Officer at Skagit Regional Health.

The Moderna vaccine doesn't require such extreme temperatures, making it much more accessible to more clinics and hospitals that don't have the special freezers. This includes clinics and urgent care facilities like the ones operated by Skagit Regional Health.

“It will make things much easier to administer. So, right now we one location where we can store the Pfizer vaccine, but we will have multiple locations where we can store the Moderna vaccine,” Davis said.

Skagit Regional Health operates 28 clinics and two hospitals in Skagit, Snohomish and Island counties.

Now, with the ability to store the Moderna vaccine, Skagit Regional Health can give doses to the general public through their clinics, once there are enough available for everyone.