$100,000 grant will help Boys & Girls Clubs continue services amid coronavirus outbreak

BOISE, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County announced it has received a $100,000 grant from the Micron Foundation.
The money will be used to provide childcare for essential workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Club officials say there are nearly 180 children that are served each day at their seven locations throughout Ada County.
"We are beyond grateful for Micron Foundation's leadership and donation during the COVID-19 pandemic," says the Club's Executive Director Colleen Braga. "The pandemic has had a deep impact on the financial streams that keep us open and serving kids. Micron's donation will help keep services open until operations are returned to normal."
The grant will help essential workers such as doctors, nurses, police officers, firemen, and grocery store workers.
"The amount of need is unprecedented during this crisis," said Micron Foundation Executive Director Dee Mooney. "We are proud to support our local communities and nonprofit organizations that are on the front lines, delivering services to those citizens who are most vulnerable."
The Boys & Girls Clubs are now offering extended hours at all seven sites, operating between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Funding from the grant will provide staffing to reduce staff-to-member ratios, allowing for greater social distancing.
