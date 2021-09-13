Walmart to temporarily close Meridian store for thorough cleaning and sanitizing

The store on Ten Mile Road closed Monday afternoon and will reopen to customers at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As some areas of the country, including southwest Idaho, continue to see an increase in positive cases, Walmart is working with local health officials to fight the pandemic. The retail giant announced that in support of that effort, they are temporarily closing their store on North Ten Mile Road in Meridian. It closed at 2 p.m. Monday and will reopen to customers at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

During the closure, a third party will come in and sanitize the store. This will also allow associates more time to restock shelves and prepare the store to serve the community when it reopens.

Walmart said this decision is part of a company-initiated program. Since their role in the community is considered essential, they have enacted several initiatives to keep associates and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in part:

Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.



In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Walmart says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are updating their data on transmission rates weekly, which means the guidance on mask usage is likely to change over time in different locations around the country.



When the Ten Mile store reopens on Wednesday, Walmart will conduct associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

Walmart offers COVID-19 vaccines to its customers through walk-in or online appointments. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine.







