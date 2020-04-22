x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

coronavirus

Meridian Rite Aid offering new self-swab testing for coronavirus

The tests will be available at a store on South Eagle Road.
Credit: Rite Aid
Rite Aid is now offering self-swab testing at its store on S. Eagle Road in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The drug store Rite Aid will begin self-swab testing on Wednesday.

The tests will be available at the Rite Aid at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian.

They will be administered in the parking lot and overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist.

Idaho COVID-19 latest:  Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings Help nonprofitsGolf info | Full COVID-19 coverage 

Those eligible must pre-register and schedule an appointment on the company's website.

In addition to Meridian, Rite Aid announced 10 other testing sites opening on Wednesday across Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The drugstore chain now has a total of 24 self-swab testing locations opened across eight states. 

RELATED: Two pet cats in New York state test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: What are 'COVID toes'? New skin condition possibly linked to coronavirus

RELATED: What are the new testing guidelines? What will it take to develop a vaccine? Your COVID-19 questions answered

RELATED: FDA approves first at-home coronavirus testing kit

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus  

Coronavirus resources:

Closures: