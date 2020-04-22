Meridian Rite Aid offering new self-swab testing for coronavirus

The tests will be available at a store on South Eagle Road.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The drug store Rite Aid will begin self-swab testing on Wednesday.



The tests will be available at the Rite Aid at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian.



They will be administered in the parking lot and overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist.

Those eligible must pre-register and schedule an appointment on the company's website.

In addition to Meridian, Rite Aid announced 10 other testing sites opening on Wednesday across Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The drugstore chain now has a total of 24 self-swab testing locations opened across eight states.

