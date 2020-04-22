Meridian Rite Aid offering new self-swab testing for coronavirus

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The drug store Rite Aid will begin self-swab testing on Wednesday.
The tests will be available at the Rite Aid at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian.
They will be administered in the parking lot and overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist.
Idaho COVID-19 latest: Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings | Help nonprofits| Golf info | Full COVID-19 coverage
Those eligible must pre-register and schedule an appointment on the company's website.
In addition to Meridian, Rite Aid announced 10 other testing sites opening on Wednesday across Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The drugstore chain now has a total of 24 self-swab testing locations opened across eight states.
RELATED: What are the new testing guidelines? What will it take to develop a vaccine? Your COVID-19 questions answered
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus resources:
- Interactive map and timeline tracking Idaho COVID-19 cases
- What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? Gov. Little answers your questions
- Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours in the Treasure Valley
- List of employers hiring during the coronavirus pandemic
- How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic
Closures: