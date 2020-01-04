Meridian parks remain open to visitors during coronavirus pandemic

As the stay-at-home order continues to remain in place for Idahoans, cabin fever is beginning to set in for many.

In the Treasure Valley, public parks and trails remain open as an option for people to get out and enjoy a little fresh air.

Park officials in Meridian say they understand that people need a place to go to get some exercise or just get out of the house, but they are trying to balance providing that service with keeping people safe.

According to Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway, all 18 community, neighborhood and regional parks within the city are still open. That includes the walking tracks, grassy areas, the disc golf course at Settlers Park, the skate park at Tully Park, the fishing ponds and the dog parks.

But visitors will find playgrounds and exercise equipment encircled with caution tape, and all the tennis and pickleball courts and restrooms plastered with closed signs. Drinking fountains are also currently shut down, and both Meridian Homecourt and the Meridian Community Center are closed due to the coronavirus.

Siddoway urged parkgoers to remember to keep their distance from others. Center For Disease Control recommendations suggest staying six feet away from anyone who is not a member of your household.

"It's important that we practice social distancing to keep one another healthy. My message is, stay safe," Siddoway said. "We will be here for you to provide quality, fun community recreational activities when the time comes. In the meantime, if you do come to one of our parks or pathways, please remember to use social distancing!"

Similarly, Boise's parks, paths and Greenbelt remain open to the public, but playgrounds, workout equipment, and bathrooms are off-limits. Boise Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton said that some people are tearing off the caution tape on playground equipment and allowing their children to use it anyway.

Shelton urged people not to do that, reminding the public that those amenities are closed for safety reasons.

