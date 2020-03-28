Meridian company builds key parts for ventilators used to help people who are sick with COVID-19

The Meridian-based business is also helping other companies build automated testing equipment.

BOISE, Idaho — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen across the country, ventilators are in high demand and one Meridian business is making key parts for the much-needed machines.

Ventilators are machines that help people breathe when they normally can't on their own, and with the coronavirus attacking respiratory systems, the machines are a vital tool in hospitals around the country.

In Meridian, Computrol is an electronics manufacturer that builds electronic assemblies for other countries. They work with both medical groups and the military on various electronics. One of the many things the company builds is parts for ventilators.

The company's vice president, Jon Hanson told KTVB that they specifically build the printed circuit boards that go into ventilators.

Hanson said the biggest ventilator company that they work with has gone from making 300 to 400 units a month to over 1,800 a month since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Computrol isn't limited to only supplying parts to ventilators, they're also building components for other medical equipment.

"We do work with other companies that are in the medical space and one of them is at the front lines of COVID testing, they provide machines in an automated fashion handle the sample and put it into the tester so it can be tested and of course their demand is skyrocketing as well," he explained, "and they're asking for our help in building more and more machines because the need is so great."

The company, which was founded in 1984, isn't the only company based in the Treasure Valley that is doing its part in the ongoing crisis.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus