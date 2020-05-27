Meatpacking plant in Burley hit with coronavirus outbreak

BURLEY, Idaho — Health officials say dozens of workers at a meatpacking plant in south-central Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19.
The South Central Public Health District said Tuesday that 44 employees at Ida-Beef in Burley tested positive.
Officials say none of the workers have been hospitalized and there are no fatalities linked to the outbreak.
It's the second food processing plant in the South-Central district to be hit by the coronavirus in recent days.
About 50 workers with potato products company Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome tested positive last week.
South Central Health confirmed on Tuesday that community spread of COVID-19 was occurring in Cassia County, which includes Burley. Community spread has now been confirmed in five of the eight counties in the South Central Health District.
In Ada County, Central District Health confirmed earlier in May that more than 20 workers with CS Beef in Kuna had tested positive for the virus.
Also earlier in May, Fry Foods in Weiser had at least 20 confirmed cases among its workforce.
