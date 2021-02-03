Boise mayor issues new public health order easing some COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings

The new order details how residents planning to hold an event of more than 50 people can get approval.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a new public health order on Tuesday, easing COVID-19 restrictions on some in-person events. The new order details how residents planning to hold an event of more than 50 people can get approval.

Public health experts with Central District Health (CDH) worked with McLean to draft the new order. A decrease in COVID-19 numbers throughout the Treasure Valley also influenced the amendment.

In order to get approval for an event of more than 50 people, residents or organizations will need to submit a health and safety plan to CDH. Once the plan is received, CDH will let the applicant know and will contact them a few days later.

Once the plan is reviewed, CDH may make recommendations based on current health guidelines before approval. If no other permits are required from the City of Boise, the event will be approved.

Any event that takes place without proper approval from CDH may be in violation of the new order.

"I'm excited to offer a path for people to return safely to the events we've missed so much over the last year," McLean said. "I want to thank Central District Health for partnering with us, our local healthcare providers, regional partners, the business community, and especially our residents for helping us to slow the spread of COVID-19. The end is in sight, but as we begin to return to normal, we must all stay vigilant to ensure we don't lose the gains we've made over the last few months."

Face coverings and six feet of physical distance will continue to be required. The city plans to partner with the business community to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The new health order will be changed or modified as conditions change.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus