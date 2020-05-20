Idaho coronavirus latest: 2,256 confirmed cases, 77 deaths, 1,668 recovered; 2 additional deaths reported in Twin Falls County

See our daily updates and the newest numbers as we work to separate facts from fear.

Tuesday, May 19

8:15 p.m. - Bird e-scooters to return to Boise on Wednesday

All e-scooters were warehoused when Idaho's stay-at-home order went into effect. Now that the order is lifted, the scooters are returning.

"We know bikes and Birds can add a lot of good by facilitating essential tasks like commutes, grocery shopping, and medical appointments," the company said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing to offer a safe transportation option as Boise communities gradually reopen."

Bird also announced that it is offering free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel in Boise.

7:01 p.m. - Nampa waives permit fees for businesses

The Nampa City Council has voted unanimously to temporarily waive the cost of certain permit fees. The goal of waiving the fees, according to Mayor Debbie Kling, is to support business recovery.

"I'm very pleased to receive unanimous support from the Nampa City Council members to waive specific license fees to help our small businesses get going again," Kling said in a statement. "The goal is to remove hurdles and provide a simple solution during this time. Our small businesses are vital to our economy and we want to see them succeed."

To assist businesses, the temporary parking use permit fee has been temporarily waived for the next six months, allowing businesses to expand capacity beyond their interior space. Catering permits allowing businesses to serve alcohol off-premise have also been waived for the next six months. Fees for peddler licenses, used by food trucks, local pest control, landscaping and other companies, have been waived for the next three months.

More information on the waived fees can be found here.

5:05 p.m. - Two additional deaths reported in Twin Falls County; Small increase in new confirmed cases statewide

Twin Falls County reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 infections, health officials said, bringing the county's toll to 17. The county also reported a death on Monday. Statewide, there have been 77 deaths. Idaho saw an increase of just 17 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,256. The state is also reporting an additional 220 "probable" cases. So far, 1,668 people have recovered from the virus.

3:17 p.m. - Increased testing expected to bring an increase in confirmed cases across south-central Idaho

South Central Public Health District expects to see an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their region due to an increase in cluster testing.

The health district, which currently leads the state in confirmed cases, covers Blaine County, which saw an early and large spike in confirmed cases, and Twin Falls County which has seen an increase in confirmed cases in recent weeks.

Health officials are urging the community to stay vigilant in protecting themselves against the virus after reports of people ignoring safety guidelines in the region have surfaced.

"if you walk into a restaurant and it is crowded - leave," said South Central Public Health District Epidemiologist, Tanis Maxwell. "If your employer asks you to work when you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, remind them that it could put more employees at risk of illness. Take steps to protect your health in every environment."

South Central Public Health District has two hotlines for anyone seeking more information about COVID-19 in the district. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965.

2:19 p.m. - Most of Idaho's coronavirus deaths were at long-term care facilities

Idaho's governor said Tuesday that the majority of the COVID-19 deaths in Idaho happened at long-term care facilities. More than half - 42 of the 75 deaths - were associated with such a facility, Gov. Brad Little said.

Health officials have stressed that the virus is particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

10:53 a.m. -- Gov. Little to hold another telephone town hall

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold another telephone town hall Tuesday at noon to answer Idahoans' questions about the coronavirus. The town hall is sponsored by the AARP and is set to last about an hour. Anyone who want to participate can call in at 866-767-0637 or register in advance here.

5:16 p.m. -- Two additional deaths confirmed in Ada, Twin Falls counties

Health officials are reporting two new deaths - one in Ada County and one in Twin Falls County - attributed to COVID-19. Ada County's death toll now stands at 23 while Twin Falls County's toll stands at 15. Statewide, 75 people have died and there have been 2,234 confirmed cases. The state is also reporting an additional 221 "probable cases. 1,649 people have recovered from the virus.

