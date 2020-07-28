'Maskne': How to prevent and cure mask related acne

Masks can create dry skin, irritation and acne if worn for prolonged periods of time. Here is a breakdown of ways to avoid and fix the problem called Maskne.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Acne is making a comeback in a new form: Maskne. As masks become mandatory in more states, many people are struggling with the phenomenon of mask related acne.

Maskne is caused when masks rub, clog pours or dry out a persons skin according to a doctor with Good RX. Here is a breakdown of the ways that doctor suggests to prevent and cure maskne while wearing a mask in public is required.

All of the tips below are general advice. If the problem is severe, or uncontrollable a doctor should be contacted.

Prevention tips:

Wear masks that are 100% cotton.

Keep your face clean.

Keep skin moisturized.

Avoid wearing makeup under a mask if clogging pores is an issue.

Avoid wearing dirty masks.

Healing tips: