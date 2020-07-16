SWDH meeting on mask mandate canceled after Ammon Bundy, protesters show up at building

The rescheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday. Board members are coordinating with Caldwell Police before deciding on a venue.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A planned Southwest District Health meeting to discuss the possibility of ordering a mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases was scrapped Thursday morning after "a large amount of protesters" turned up at the building.

Caldwell Police sent several units to the Southwest District Health building on Miami Lane in Caldwell now. According to a spokesman for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, several people tried to get into the building.

Photos shared on social media show Ammon Bundy and multiple other people appearing to argue with police officers just inside the threshold of the building.

The Southwest District Health building is not completely closed to the public, but anyone who comes inside must wear a mask and undergo a temperature check, according to officials. The protestors were not wearing masks.

The meeting, which was set to be conducted over Zoom, was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. but was repeatedly delayed. At about 9 a.m., a board member speaking via teleconference said the meeting would be rescheduled due to the number of protestors at the Caldwell building and concerns from law enforcement.

At least some members of the board were physically inside the building at the time.

In addition to discussion and a possible vote on a mask mandate, board members had been scheduled to hear from leaders of area hospitals including Saint Alphonsus, West Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's and Weiser Memorial Hospital with updates on the latest information in their fight against coronavirus.

The protesters dispersed after the meeting was canceled.

According to board member Tom Dale, the rescheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday but the board has not yet set a venue for the meeting. The district will coordinate with Caldwell Police ahead of the next meeting, he said.

This is not the first time Ammon Bundy, who led a 2016 occupation of an eastern Oregon bird refuge, has been involved in protests directly related to Idaho's response to the coronavirus pandemic.