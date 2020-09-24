Marsing School District reports staff member has coronavirus, some grades moved online due to quarantine

Students in grades third through fifth at the school will now be distancing learning until Sept. 30 when the staff member's two-week quarantine period ends.

MARSING, Idaho — The superintendent of the Marsing School District told KTVB on Thursday that one secondary staff member tested positive for COVID-19, which triggered two elementary students to be considered probable cases.

The cases prompted the school district to have third through fifth-graders do remote learning until Sept. 30, when the two-week quarantine ends for the staff member and students.

Superintendent Norm Stewart explained that public health district guidelines set that if one household member is confirmed to have COVID-19, other household members are also considered probable cases.

With the one staff member testing positive, the two elementary students and another staff member are considered probable cases, according to Stewart.

Marsing Elementary School broke students into two main groups, K-2 and 3-5, and those groups were kept separately inside the building when excessive smoke from wildfires kept students inside. Because of that, officials couldn't determine who had direct contact with the students so they moved the whole group of third to fifth graders into remote learning for precaution.