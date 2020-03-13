x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

coronavirus

Map and timeline counting Idaho confirmed coronavirus cases

Use our interactive map and tracker to see the latest COVID-19 spread update in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above Verify looks at if loss of smell or taste could be an early indication of COVID-19. 

We're posting live updates to the coronavirus situation in Idaho (see the latest real-time updates here). 

Local health districts are releasing confirmed COVID-19 cases before they are submitted to the state and added to the official Idaho state total. We're adding up the state total and showing the latest total count in our real-time updates live blog. 

Some of those numbers local districts release might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident - they will be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho. 

You can also scroll down to see a timeline tracking how many cases the state had since Idaho's first confirmed coronavirus case on March 13. 

Idaho COVID-19 latest:  Latest news Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings Help nonprofits Full COVID-19 coverage   

Map of Idaho confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:


Timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho: 

Here are the separate Idaho health districts we are monitoring to get the latest statewide total: 

State of Idaho (this will not immediately include the latest information released by the below lower districts)

Central District Health

South Central Public Health District

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

Eastern Idaho Public Health

Panhandle Health District 

Idaho North Central District 

Southwest District Health

RELATED: How Idaho counts confirmed COVID-19 cases

 Visit KTVB.COM/coronavirus for our comprehensive coverage and real-time updates. 

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus   

Coronavirus resources:   

Closures 

 