Malheur County moves to 'high' category for COVID-19

"The SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration results are now as high as they were in January when we had over 1,800 cases reported," Malheur County Health Director said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore — Malheur County has now been moved into the CDC's high category for COVID-19, due to an increase in cases and hospital admissions.

Sarah Poe, the Malheur County Health Director, says case numbers have been underreported due to the availability of home tests which are not always accounted for. The test positivity has been increasing since February.

"The SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration results (OSU tests wastewater in Ontario for the virus that causes COVID-19) are now as high as they were in January when we had over 1,800 cases reported," Poe said in a news release.

In response, Malheur County issued these reminders:

Testing:

Shipments of free COVID-19 home tests can be ordered from covidtests.gov or by calling 800-232-0233. Each household is entitled to three shipments containing two tests per kit and two kits per shipment, a total of 12 free tests.

Isolation and quarantine:

If you do test positive, be sure to contact the Oregon COVID-19 Support Hotline at 866-917-8881 or text "OHACOVID" to 61222. Reporting positive test results helps the health department track cases and provide information about isolation and quarantine. There is also an option to bypass a phone call and report online.

The CDC has a quarantine and isolation calculator that aligns with Oregon's guidance for the general population. Notifying close contacts can prevent further transmission.

Treatments:

For people at high risk for severe COVID-19, there are several effective treatments. Contact your healthcare provider or call 211 if you are high risk and test positive, even if there are no significant symptoms.

Treatments are most effective in the first few days after infection, not after someone has to be hospitalized. Treatments require a prescription from a healthcare provider and are widely available, including at Malheur Drug, Rite Aid, and Walmart.

Vaccines:

Over half of the people in Malheur County are not protected from severe COVID-19 with the safe and effective vaccines available at most clinics, pharmacies and health care providers. Here's a quick snapshot of current recommendations:

Primary series vaccines for everyone age 6 months and older.

Primary series is usually two doses for ages 5 and up. A third dose is recommended for those who are immunocompromised.

The primary series for age 6 months to 4 years old is 3 doses. No boosters are recommended for little peds at this time.

Boosters for everyone age 5 years and older.

2nd boosters for everyone age 50 and up and those over age 12 who are immunocompromised.

This means anyone over the age of 50 should have 4 doses to be considered fully vaccinated, and those over 12 years of age that are immunocompromised should have 5 doses.

To schedule an appointment at the Malheur County Health Department, call 541-889-7279. For homebound community members on the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), transportation can be arranged or an at-home appointment may be scheduled.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus