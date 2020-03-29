LoveFromADistance means you can reach out to seniors who feel isolated

During the time of social distancing, the Oregon Health Authority is encouraging connecting with those who may feel isolated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Social distancing and Oregon's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" initiative is making social interaction difficult for those who can't digitally stay in touch.

The Oregon Health Authority has an initiative to reach out to some of Oregon's most isolated people called #LoveFromADistance.

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is collecting video messages of support to residents at the Lebanon Veterans Home. The video clips will be shown on the closed-circuit TVs in the facility.

To learn how to leave a message, you can visit the Veterans' Affairs website.

Additionally, the Oregon Long Term Care Ombudsman Office is looking for people to print out a #LoveFromADistance flyer and write a message on it, take a photo and post it to their Facebook Page for long-term care residents. You can find the flyer here.