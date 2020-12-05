Idaho coronavirus latest: 69 deaths, 2,107 confirmed cases, 1,536 recovered; Roaring Springs, Wahooz, YMCA to open in late May

Follow our real-time COVID-19 updates in Idaho as we track the numbers and work together to separate facts from fear.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho slowly begins to reopen.

Tuesday, May 12

5:20 p.m. - Canyon County coronavirus-related deaths revised

Southwest District Health has revised the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Canyon County to 6 from 7. We've reached out to officials for more information and will report more details as they become available.

11:30 a.m. - Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Idaho Air National Guard to thank first responders in southern Idaho with flyover on Friday.

The 366th Fighter Wing will team up with the 124th Fighter Wing for Operation American Resolve. They are saluting Americans serving on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyovers will feature A-10 Warthogs from the 124th Fighter Wing and F-15 Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing.

Here are the flyover times:

10:00 a.m. - Caldwell - West Valley Medical Center

10:01 a.m. - Nampa - Saltzer Medical Center

10:02 a.m. - Nampa - Saint Alphonsus Medical Center

10:03 a.m. - Meridian - St. Luke's Medical Center

10:04 a.m. - Boise - Saint Alphonsus Medical Center

10:05 a.m. - Boise - St. Luke's Medical Center

10:06 a.m. - Boise - VA Medical Center

10:13 a.m. - Mountain Home - St. Luke's Family Clinic

10:29 a.m. - Hailey - St. Luke's Family Clinic

10:31 a.m. - Ketchum - St. Luke's Hospital

10:55 a.m. - Idaho Falls - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

10:55 a.m. - Idaho Falls - Mountain View Hospital

11:04 a.m. - Pocatello - Portneuf Medical Center

11:17 a.m. - Burley - Cassia Regional Hospital

11:23 a.m. - Twin Falls - St. Luke's Magic Valley

9:20 a.m. - Roaring Springs Water Park, Wahooz to open in May

Roaring Springs announced the waterpark will open on Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m. And the new $1.3 million Snake River Run is ready to ride. Roaring Springs is opening in Stage 3 of the Governor's Idaho Rebounds plan.



Wahooz will open its outdoor attractions, plus bowling on Monday, May 18 with authorization given in Stage 2. Wahooz indoor attractions are scheduled to open May 30. Delays in the Governor's stages could result in delays opening the parks.



Roaring Springs is one of the only aquatic facilities in the Treasure Valley with Ultraviolet Light on all their pools as an added layer of protection for guests.

The Wave Pool, Endless River and Bearfoot Bay will be limited to 50% of capacity. Guests will be asked to practice social distancing and there will be thorough disinfecting in queue lines, dining areas and throughout the waterpark.

All guests and employees will be required to have their temperatures checked before they enter the parks using touch-free infrared thermometers. Any person with a fever at or above 100.3 degrees F be asked to return home.

Most employees will wear face masks (expect lifeguards guarding pools) and guests will be recommended to do so. No face masks will be allowed in the water as a safety precaution.

9:10 a.m. - Treasure Valley Family YMCA announces partial reopening

The YMCA will open its doors to members May 26, with a phased in approach to reopening. Members will notice several changes in the facilities intended to increase safety, including cleaning protocols and social distancing. Both members and staff will be asked to do wellness self-assessment before entering the facility. Those with symptoms will be asked to stay home.



The initial reopening consists of the weight and cardio rooms at all four facilities.



"We are eager to open our doors and serve the community, and to do this, we are squarely focused on how to make the Y a healthy and safe place for all," said David Duro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO.



YMCA hours of operation will be Monday–Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. In future phases, additional areas will reopen, including aquatic centers, group exercise studios, and youth programs.



The Y will reopen only when it is safe and responsible to do so.



Note: We'll live stream Idaho Gov. Brad Little's press conference on Stage 2 of the plan to reopen Idaho on Thursday at 1 p.m. on KTVB.COM, our YouTube channel and on KTVB Channel 7.

Monday, May 11

5:40 p.m. - Three additional deaths reported in Treasure Valley

Three additional deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported in the Treasure Valley on Monday. That includes two deaths in Ada County, bringing the toll there to 21, and one in Canyon County, bringing the toll there to seven.

Statewide, 70 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus. There have now been 2074 confirmed cases, and the state is reporting an additional 186 "probable" cases. More than 1,500 people have recovered from the virus. See more in our interactive map and timelines tracking coronavirus in Idaho.

2:05 p.m. - White House applauds Idaho for reopening plan, distribution of relief funds

The White House has highlighted Idaho as a leader among states for its four-stage plan to reopen the economy "safely and responsibly," and for its efforts in allocating federal relief funds, Gov. Brad Little said in a news release Monday.

"In recent media events and during meetings with state leaders, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House officials have called out Idaho as an example for other states to follow in our staged approach to reopening, how we are prioritizing direct assistance to small businesses in our use of federal relief funds, and our level of transparency in reporting use of the funds," Little said.

According to the governor's office, about $300 million in federal funds from the CARES Act will go directly to small Idaho businesses in the form of cash grants and cash for personal protective equipment to support workers and customers. The majority of the remaining funds are designated for local and tribal governments throughout Idaho.

Idaho received $1.25 billion in April as part of the CARES Act. Approximately 36% - about $450 million - of the funds have been allocated so far, and the rest remains in a state account to cover any extraordinary and unanticipated expenses that may arise.

A full breakdown of how funds are being allocated can be found here.

12:30 p.m. - Governor Little to host press conference regarding Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds on Thursday

We will air the governor's press conference live on KTVB and stream it live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel at 1 p.m. Thursday.

11:50 a.m. - Idaho Department of Labor making pandemic unemployment assistance payments

The Idaho Department of Labor is now making payments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to individuals who are unemployed because of COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits.

Payments will be made to workers who are not monetarily eligible for regular benefits and have no pending issues on their claim.

Payments will initially be for the minimum benefit amount of $168 per week for up to 39 weeks of total benefits. The weekly benefit amount may increase when workers provide proof of income and the Department reviews the proof. There is no need to submit proof if claimants have already done so. A supplemental payment will then be provided for claimed eligible weeks.

Application instructions will be mailed to claimants and can also be found on the Idaho Department of Labor's website.

The payments are retroactive to Feb 2, 2020, or the first week an individual is out of work due to COVID-19, whichever is later. The payment will be delivered in one lump sum.

There is no need to call the department as claimants can check the Claimant Portal to confirm payment.



10:55 a.m. - Gov. Little announces criteria, timelines for small businesses to apply for Idaho Rebound cash grants



Little announced last week that $300 million in cash grants will be made available to Idaho small businesses impacted by COVID-19.



Cash grants of up to $10,000 will be directly deposited into the bank accounts for eligible businesses. More than 30,000 businesses could benefit.



Applications will be handled in two waves:



*Eligible entities with one to 19 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 11 through noon MDT on May 15



*Eligible entities with one to 50 employees may apply starting at noon MDT on May 18 through noon MDT on May 22.

ll applicants must first establish a secure Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account if they do not already have one, in order to protect their personal and business information on submitted applications.

Recipients of the grants will be shared at Transparent.Idaho.Gov when information is available.

10:45 a.m. - Apple Store in Boise to reopen

Idaho's only Apple Store in the Boise Towne Square will reopen on Monday, May 11 at 11 a.m. In a statement, Apple said it was excited to be reopening six stores in four states this week. The other states are South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Most of Apple's 510 stores worldwide have been closed since the first half of March. Here is a portion of that statement:

"We’ll open initially with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up."

9:30 a.m. - Macy's at Boise Towne Square Mall reopening

Macy’s Boise Towne Square is reopening to customers and communities. Following the Centers for Disease Control, state and local guidance, Macy’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Boise Towne Square,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.”

