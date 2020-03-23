Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 81 total Idaho cases, Eagle mandates social distancing

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Tuesday, March 24

2:00 p.m. - Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks closed to visitors

On Tuesday, March 24, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced immediate closure of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The parks are closed to all visitors until further notice.

1:29 p.m. - Two more confirmed cases in Kootenai County

As two more confirmed COVID-19 cases were released in Kootenai County, the total number of Idaho coronavirus cases climbs to 81. See a breakdown of cases in each region with our interactive map and Idaho coronavirus timeline.

Note: Local districts can release confirmed case numbers before they are sent to the state and included in the state of Idaho's official total. KTVB is tracking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho by adding up all the numbers provided by local districts The numbers can change if someone is determined to be an out of state resident - they won't be added to state of Idaho's total. More details here.

11:53 a.m. - City of Eagle mandates social distancing

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce signed a social distancing declaration of local disaster emergency order. It mandates social distancing in the City of Eagle.

The local order goes into effect at midnight, beginning Wednesday, March 25 and declares the following:

- Individuals are requested to the greatest extent practicable that they maintain a six-foot distance from other people.

- All dine-in services at restaurants, bars, and coffee houses shall be prohibited. Takeout and delivery services are permitted.

- All fitness facilities shall have no more than 10 patrons at any given time using the facilities.

- If an individual is sick, stay home except to get medical care. Everyone else is encouraged to stay home and only go out for essentials.

- Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness and disinfection.

Eastern Idaho Public Health confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number to six in that region.

The first new case is a female over the age of 65 who is self-isolating at home. Her case is connected to travel outside the country.

The second new case is a male over the age of 65 who is also self-isolating at home. His case is also connected to travel out of the country.

See a breakdown of cases in each Idaho county with our interactive map and Idaho coronavirus timeline.

The Boise Towne Square announced they are temporarily closed. Essential stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances are still open.

10 a.m. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County needs donations

Five Club sites remain open and are keeping kids safe, enriched with academic activities, and nourished with healthy meals. See more in our resources list.

9 a.m. - Gov. Little to hold AARP telephonic town hall

Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall about the coronavirus in Idaho The town hall will begin at noon and last an hour. Participants can call in at 866-767-0637 or register in advance here.

Monday, March 23

7:19 p.m. - Ada County confirmed cases increases to 20.

6:17 p.m. - Ada County sets March 27 as the deadline to get a marriage license because of possible future courthouse restrictions.

5:49 p.m. - Idaho State Board of Education orders all schools to implement soft closures until April 20

The ISBOE is now directing all school districts in Idaho to close down until April 20. The board said, "During this soft closure period, local districts shall follow national CDC guidelines pertaining to large gatherings and social distancing. While students are not permitted in schools, the State Board expects efforts to continue facilitating essential services and student learning."

School districts are expected to continue essential services, like providing food and childcare, create remote learning plans for K-12, and make a plan for delivering special education services that follow federal guidelines.

You can read the board's full release here.

5:23 p.m. - There are now 15 cases in Ada County.

5:09 p.m. - New cases found in Canyon County, the county total is now at five.

4:47 p.m. - Blaine County's total number of cases increases to 36.

3:55 p.m. - Governor Brad Little holds a press conference on the coronavirus

Gov. Little said the state is taking every step possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that he is basing his decisions on science and facts. He signed a proclamation that would streamline the process of bringing in new and old doctors and nurses back, expand telemedicine, among other changes. Gov. Little also extended the deadline to file state income taxes and tax payments to June 15, 2020. He also clarified that he will not be issuing a shelter in place order for Ada County unless there is community spread and the CDC recommends that they need to.

Gov. Little said "we're looking at" a halt of evictions but did not state if and when that would happen.

Watch the video above to see the governor's full press conference and other announcements.

3:23 p.m. - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issues social distancing order

The mayor issued the order on Monday afternoon and it will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 at midnight. The order requires any event or business must limit groups of people to less than ten, everyone must stay at least six feet apart, and "follow heightened cleanliness practices by disinfecting all frequently touched surfaces after human contact and all staff must wash their hands frequently in accordance with CDC guidelines." Grocery stores, social services, medical centers, and government agencies are exempt.

Salons, spas, gyms, etc. are still impacted by this. If any business or venue cannot meet these requirements, the must shut down, according to the city's announcement.

1:43 p.m. - Bannock County announces new confirmed cases

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County, bringing the statewide total to 67 confirmed cases. The two patients are men in the 30s and had travel histories. They are now both at home and recovering.

12 p.m. -- City of Twin Falls issues disaster declaration

The Twin Falls City Council voted Monday morning to issue a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency related to the spread of coronavirus. The declaration allows the city to tap into state and federal funds to fight COVID-19. Twin Fall's mayor asked all citizens to follow the recommendations of the CDC to wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10.

11:40 a.m. - Total Idaho case number climbs to 65

Some local health districts released new confirmed COVID-19 case numbers overnight, bringing Idaho's total to 65. This includes a total of 13 cases in Ada County. See our interactive map of all Idaho cases and a breakdown of what we know about some of the cases here.

11:04 a.m. -- Idaho Department of Finance warns of coronavirus scams

The department is reminding investors to beware of con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and its impact on financial markets.

Be sure to contact the department if you have questions about the investment professional you are working with or the product being offered. Before making any financial decisions, do your homework and contact the Idaho Department of Finance or visit their website at www.finance.idaho.gov.

10:15 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little to hold press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that he is planning to hold another press conference on the coronavirus Monday afternoon. The press conference will begin at 4 p.m., and is about the steps Idaho is taking to help citizens. The governor's address will be streamed live in this article and on our YouTube channel.

9:16 a.m. - Boise School District closing all school district playgrounds

In a tweet, The Boise School District announced it will close all playground equipment until further notice to combat the spread of coronavirus. See more closures info here.

Sunday, March 22

5:03 p.m. - More cases confirmed in Ada and Canyon Counties

Official statewide totals increased to 47 but does not include three presumptive cases in Kootenai County and one in Bingham County. Our counts show there is 52 cases in Idaho. Canyon County now has three confirmed cases and Ada County now has 13 cases. See our Idaho cases map here.

2:15 p.m. - Blaine County visitors told to shelter in place

Anyone who traveled to Blaine County or nearby areas from March 8- March 22 should shelter in place for two weeks.

1:52 p.m. - Ada County case likely connected to Blaine County. Valley County reports its first case.

Health officials said a recently confirmed case in Ada County indicates likely connection to Blaine County. Valley County's first case is connected to traveling to Blaine County.

11:50 a.m.- Kootenai County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

The Panhandle Health District confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to six. Two of the new cases were found in females, one in her thirties and one under the age of 18. The other is a male in his thirties.

All individuals are self-isolating in their homes.

Saturday, March 21

5:58 p.m. - Bingham County now has 2 confirmed cases. Statewide total increases to 42

5:51 p.m. - St. Luke's will now partner with a Caldwell distillery to make thousands of gallons of alcohol hand sanitizer.

5:10 p.m. - Person with confirmed case visited Middleton Middle School, may have been contagious

Officials with Southwest District Health and Central District Health announced that someone who is confirmed to have the coronavirus visited Middleton Middle School on March 11 and 12. They said the person may have been contagious at the time. The health departments are working to contact anyone that may have been exposed or in close contact with the person.

4:44 p.m. - Statewide confirmed cases increases to 42

There are now 11 cases in Ada County, up from four on Friday. Blaine County's confirmed cases increased to 21. Teton County now has two cases.

11:46 a.m.- Treasure Valley Family YMCA extends closure to March 29

David Duro, president and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, announced that YMCA facilities will now be closed through March 29, and possibly beyond. See updates in our closures list.

11:02 a.m.- City of Boise closes all public playgrounds

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean advised Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway to close all local playgrounds to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.

Parks and Recreation maintenance workers will be closing off all of Boise's 50 public playgrounds over the weekend and will be posting signage alerting visitors of the closure.

10:13 a.m.- Fred Meyer reserves shopping time for seniors, high-risk customers.

Starting March 23, stores will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and other high-risk individuals. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

9 a.m. - West Ada School District extends closure timeline

West Ada School District officials announced all district schools will remain closed through April 3. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch combo meals for kids ages 1 through 18 at certain schools. The meals should be picked up in designated areas and must be taken and not consumed on site. See more details in our coronavirus resources list.

8 a.m. - Costco reserves shopping time for older customers

Costco will be open exclusively for people over the age of 60 and those who have physical disabilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

Friday, March 20

7:44 p.m. - Blaine County issues order to self isolate

Blaine County Commissioners announced on Friday night that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is issuing an order to self-isolate, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The order requires people to self-isolate at home unless they need to travel to work for certain businesses or government services or essential activities.

All non-essential travel is ordered to cease.

It also directs all businesses and government agencies to end operations at physical locations in Blaine County.

It does exclude people experiencing homelessness.

5:02 p.m. - Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho increase to 31, according to state health officials. There are now 19 cases in Blaine County and four in Ada County.

5 p.m. - The Southwest District Health will hold a press conference about the first case in Canyon County. Officials said the case is not from community spread.

