Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 8 deaths, 433 cases

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Tuesday, March 31

7:02 a.m. - Boise State using 3D printers to make PPE for hospital workers

Boise State University is using the 3D printers in the library's MakerLab to construct visors and faceshields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. The university is collaborating with hospitals on the design, and says anyone with a 3D printer or materials to donate can help.

Monday, March 30

8:57 p.m. - Second person dies in Nez Perce County

Health officials at Public Health Idaho North Central District now say a second person has died in Nez Perce County because of COVID-19. They have not released further details about the person.

8:48 p.m. - More cases confirmed in Ada County

Health officials released their latest numbers of confirmed cases in Ada County and there are now 163 confirmed cases in the county. As of 8:48 p.m. Monday, there are 433 confirmed cases. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

6:30 p.m. - Flying Pie Pizzaria employee tested positive for COVID-19

6:20 p.m. - Elmore County has first confirmed case

Health officials at Central District Health announce the first confirmed case in Elmore County. The patient is a woman over the age of 50. Officials said they will not be releasing further information about the patient. How she got sick is still under investigation.

5:00 p.m. - Idaho surpasses 400 cases after more found in Ada, Canyon, and Blaine counties

The state updated its coronavirus tracker on Monday evening, bringing that statewide total to 419 confirmed cases. IN Ada County, there are now 151 confirmed cases, the most in Idaho, and a third person has died from COVID-19 in the county. Blaine County now has 148 confirmed cases, while Canyon County has 48. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

4:58 p.m. - Kootenai County now has 29 cases

Health officials announced three more confirmed cases in Kootenai County, bring the county's total to 29. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

4:45 p.m. - Idaho Department of Correction releases tracking information for coronavirus in state prisons

The Idaho Department of Correction is now making coronavirus tracking information available to the public. The latest available data statewide can be found here. According to the newest numbers, 12 inmates have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 10 tests came back negative and two are still pending.

4:14 p.m. - Nez Perce County now has five more cases

Public Health Idaho North Central District announced that Nez Perce County now has five additional cases, bring the county's total to nine. The statewide total is now at 347. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

2 p.m. - Boise School District releases plan to launch online learning for students

The Boise School District announced Monday that they are planning to put together specific grade-level curriculum for each student by mid-April. Learning materials will be uploaded to a district website starting immediately.

10:38 a.m. - Blaine County reaches 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases

New numbers from South Central District Health bring Blaine County's coronavirus case number to 130. The statewide total number of cases is 342, including 113 cases in Ada County. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

Sunday, March 29

9:30 p.m. -- Boise Target employee tests positive

An employee at the Target on Milwaukee Street has tested positive for coronavirus.

5:21 p.m. - More confirmed cases found across Idaho

State officials updated their data and announced there are now 113 cases in Ada County, 40 in Canyon County, and three total in Gem County. The statewide total as of 5:21 p.m. is 322. See more details in our map and timeline.

3:43 p.m. - Panhandle Health District now reports 26 confirmed cases in Kootenai County

11:36 a.m.- First coronavirus case in Owyhee County confirmed

Southwest District Health confirmed that an Owyhee County female in her 40s has tested positive for coronavirus. Additional information regarding the individual will not be released. See a breakdown of state cases by county in our interactive map.

7:27 a.m. - Boise COVID-19 case details

In case you missed it, we interviewed a healthy 23-year-old in Boise who tested positive for coronavirus. See the full story here.

“I was very surprised by how this virus affected me, being a young individual in good shape I very rarely get sick and when I do it tends to be very mild,” he said. “This was completely different I would say. I had a high fever and was bedridden for two days.”

