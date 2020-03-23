Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 65 Idaho cases, Blaine County visitors told to shelter in place

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a wordwide pandemic.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with at time stamp.

Facts:

(Scroll down for the latest news updates.)



Idaho coronavirus info:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Monday, March 23

11:40 a.m. - Total Idaho case number climbs to 65

Some local health districts released new confirmed COVID-19 case numbers overnight, bringing Idaho's total to 65. This includes a total of 13 cases in Ada County. See our interactive map of all Idaho cases and a breakdown of what we know about some of the cases here.

11:04 a.m. -- Idaho Department of Finance warns of coronavirus scams

The department is reminding investors to beware of con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and its impact on financial markets.

Be sure to contact the department if you have questions about the investment professional you are working with or the product being offered. Before making any financial decisions, do your homework and contact the Idaho Department of Finance or visit their website at www.finance.idaho.gov.

10:15 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little to hold press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that he is planning to hold another press conference on the coronavirus Monday afternoon. The press conference will begin at 4 p.m., and is about the steps Idaho is taking to help citizens. The governor's address will be streamed live in this article and on our YouTube channel.

9:16 a.m. - Boise School District closing all school district playgrounds

In a tweet, The Boise School District announced it will close all playground equipment until further notice to combat the spread of coronavirus. See more closures info here.

Sunday, March 22

5:03 p.m. - More cases confirmed in Ada and Canyon Counties

Official statewide totals increased to 47 but does not include three presumptive cases in Kootenai County and one in Bingham County. Our counts show there is 52 cases in Idaho. Canyon County now has three confirmed cases and Ada County now has 13 cases. See our Idaho cases map here.

2:15 p.m. - Blaine County visitors told to shelter in place

Anyone who traveled to Blaine County or nearby areas from March 8- March 22 should shelter in place for two weeks.

1:52 p.m. - Ada County case likely connected to Blaine County. Valley County reports its first case.

Health officials said a recently confirmed case in Ada County indicates likely connection to Blaine County. Valley County's first case is connected to traveling to Blaine County.

11:50 a.m.- Kootenai County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

The Panhandle Health District confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to six. Two of the new cases were found in females, one in her thirties and one under the age of 18. The other is a male in his thirties.

All individuals are self-isolating in their homes.

Saturday, March 21

5:58 p.m. - Bingham County now has 2 confirmed cases. Statewide total increases to 42

5:51 p.m. - St. Luke's will now partner with a Caldwell distillery to make thousands of gallons of alcohol hand sanitizer.

5:10 p.m. - Person with confirmed case visited Middleton Middle School, may have been contagious

Officials with Southwest District Health and Central District Health announced that someone who is confirmed to have the coronavirus visited Middleton Middle School on March 11 and 12. They said the person may have been contagious at the time. The health departments are working to contact anyone that may have been exposed or in close contact with the person.

4:44 p.m. - Statewide confirmed cases increases to 42

There are now 11 cases in Ada County, up from four on Friday. Blaine County's confirmed cases increased to 21. Teton County now has two cases.

11:46 a.m.- Treasure Valley Family YMCA extends closure to March 29

David Duro, president and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, announced that YMCA facilities will now be closed through March 29, and possibly beyond. See updates in our closures list.

11:02 a.m.- City of Boise closes all public playgrounds

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean advised Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway to close all local playgrounds to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.

Parks and Recreation maintenance workers will be closing off all of Boise's 50 public playgrounds over the weekend and will be posting signage alerting visitors of the closure.

10:13 a.m.- Fred Meyer reserves shopping time for seniors, high-risk customers.

Starting March 23, stores will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and other high-risk individuals. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

9 a.m. - West Ada School District extends closure timeline

West Ada School District officials announced all district schools will remain closed through April 3. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch combo meals for kids ages 1 through 18 at certain schools. The meals should be picked up in designated areas and must be taken and not consumed on site. See more details in our coronavirus resources list.

8 a.m. - Costco reserves shopping time for older customers

Costco will be open exclusively for people over the age of 60 and those who have physical disabilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

Friday, March 20

7:44 p.m. - Blaine County issues order to self isolate

Blaine County Commissioners announced on Friday night that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is issuing an order to self-isolate, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The order requires people to self-isolate at home unless they need to travel to work for certain businesses or government services or essential activities.

All non-essential travel is ordered to cease.

It also directs all businesses and government agencies to end operations at physical locations in Blaine County.

It does exclude people experiencing homelessness.

5:02 p.m. - Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho increase to 31, according to state health officials. There are now 19 cases in Blaine County and four in Ada County.

5 p.m. - The Southwest District Health will hold a press conference about the first case in Canyon County. Officials said the case is not from community spread.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our COVID-19 section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus



Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: