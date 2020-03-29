Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 6 deaths, 323 cases, Ada County surpasses 100 cases

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Facts:

(Scroll down for the latest news updates.)



Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Sunday, March 29

5:21 p.m. - More confirmed cases found across Idaho

State officials updated their data and announced there are now 113 cases in Ada County, 40 in Canyon County, and three total in Gem County. The statewide total as of 5:21 p.m. is 322.

3:43 p.m. - Panhandle Health District now reports 26 confirmed cases in Kootenai County

11:36 a.m.- First coronavirus case in Owyhee County confirmed

Southwest District Health confirmed that an Owyhee County female in her 40s has tested positive for coronavirus. Additional information regarding the individual will not be released.

7:27 a.m. - Boise COVID-19 case details

In case you missed it, we interviewed a healthy 23-year-old in Boise who tested positive for coronavirus. See the full story here.

“I was very surprised by how this virus affected me, being a young individual in good shape I very rarely get sick and when I do it tends to be very mild,” he said. “This was completely different I would say. I had a high fever and was bedridden for two days.”

Saturday, March 28

7:33 p.m. - West Ada School District announces start date for remote learning

The West Ada School District plans to have remote learning for all students begin on April 13. Teachers and staff will be back next week, depending on their assignment. While they're back, they'll be checking in with their students, plan for online and paper course work for students and join digital platforms to coordinate with fellow teachers and the district.

All remote learning will be a mixture of online resources, emails, and paper packets for students. Students will have the same course load as they did prior to school districts shutting down.

High school seniors who were on track to graduate will be able to graduate on time.

5:10 p.m. - Idaho surpasses 260 cases after more confirmed cases found in Ada and Blaine counties

The state released its newest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Blaine County now has 114 cases. Ada County has 88 and Kootenai County has 13 confirmed cases.

The Department of Health and Welfare now reports there are 36 people hospitalized but doesn't know if 78 who were confirmed to have the coronavirus were.

3:01 p.m. - WCA can help with filing domestic violence and stalking protection orders

While the Ada County Courthouse has closed much of its services down, the Women's and Children's Alliance is offering to help people file protection orders. Their crisis center, located at 720 W. Washington Street in downtown Boise, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in and over the phone assistance with filing a protection order through video or phone order filing.

Their Court Advocacy team can also help with individual safety planning.

The WCA also has two hotlines that people can call - the domestic violence hotline is 208-343-7045 and the sexual assault hotline is 208-345-7273.

FACES of Hope Victim Center is also offering to help file protection orders online.

“We want people to know that our doors are open and that we are here to help," said WCA Executive Director Bea Black in a statement.

2:41 p.m. - Lemhi County sheriff urges people to stay home, don't travel there

Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner is urging people to stay home and not to travel to Lemhi County for outdoor recreational activities. He emphasized that Gov. Little's order applies to non-essential travel, such as going outdoors for hiking, camping, etc.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest and its facilities are also closed to the public.

11:54 a.m.- Ada County confirms first death from COVID-19

Central District Health confirmed the first death in Ada County associated with coronavirus on Saturday. According to a press release from CDH, the individual was over 60-years-old with pre-existing health conditions. The individual also had lab-confirmed illnesses prior to their death.

11:44 a.m.- St. Alphonsus announces second testing site in Nampa.

The second St. Alphonsus coronavirus testing site is located at the Garrity Campus Clinic at 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way in Nampa, Idaho. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The outdoor testing site is offering to screen to those who are high-risk, while protecting patients from possible exposure, according to a press release.

Friday, March 27

10:04 p.m. - Lincoln County has first confirmed case

Health officials said the patient is their 70s and is currently hospitalized. Officials are still determining how they got sick.

9 p.m. - Bonneville County has first confirmed case

5:30 p.m. - Health and Welfare starts new COVID-19 hotline

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that they are opening a new hotline, starting on Monday, March 30. The toll-free line is for any Idahoan with questions about COVID-19 or the stay-at-home order. The hotline, 1-888-330-3010, will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5:04 p.m.- Idaho Secretary of State requests delay in upcoming primary election

Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney has formally requested that Gov. Brad Little postpone the May 19 primary election and close polling places due to the coronavirus. Denney and county clerks around the state will be promoting absentee voting in the weeks leading up to the election, according to a press release.

5:03 p.m. - Blaine County now has 98 confirmed cases

4:58 p.m. - Officials: Ada County now has 76 confirmed cases

4:54 p.m. - Blaine County tighten restrictions to combat coronavirus spread

Blaine County Commissioners voted to enact stricter restrictions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county. The restrictions now list construction, landscaping, building repair and maintenance as non-essential. All hotel rooms and short-term rentals may not go to non-residents unless they are self-isolating or a healthcare worker. The ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1.

3:39 p.m. - Canyon County now has confirmed community spread

Southwest District Health said they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Canyon County and confirmed there is community spread in the county.

Community spread is when health officials cannot determine the origins of how someone got sick, such as traveling to an area with confirmed cases or crossing paths with someone that is known to have it.

3:35 p.m. - Gem County has its first confirmed case

Officials at Southwest District Health announces Gem County's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 20s and has mild symptoms and is recovering at home. How he got sick is still under investigation. Officials said he had no known contact with any other confirmed cases.

3:12 p.m. - Ada County to hold all court proceeding by video or phone

As of Monday, March 30, 2020, in Ada County, all necessary court proceedings will be conducted by video or telephone. If it is not possible to do so, and the matter is deemed an emergency, a hearing may be conducted in the courthouse.

This temporary measure is to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.

The public should know that they will still be permitted to file documents and pleadings at the courthouse. Citizens still have access to the court. Filings can still occur outside the building on the east side of the Ada County Courthouse.

In addition, the courthouse remains accessible by phone and email.

People may call the Ada County Clerk’s Office main line: (208) 287-6900. They can also email at adacourt@adacounty.id.gov.

3:05 p.m. - Fourth coronavirus death reported in Idaho

Idaho's fourth COVID-19 death was someone in Nez Perce County, according to the Idaho North Central District. The person was over the age of 80 with age-related health issues. See our interactive map and timeline for more details about Idaho's other COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

12:50 p.m. -- Little signs executive orders related to coronavirus funding

Gov. Brad Little signed two executive orders Friday aimed at increasing the funding Idaho has available to fight coronavirus.

The first order moves $39.3 million from the tax relief fund to a state emergency fund, making that money more accessible to use for buying more test kits, lab supplies, personal protective equipment, and hazard pay for "essential services" like childcare, Little said.

A federal COVID-19 relief package is expected to send at least $1.25 billion to Idaho, according to the governor, but moving money around at the state level now means that Idaho does not have to wait to pay for necessary items, the governor said.

In a second executive order, Little asked all state agencies to reduce their spending for the year by one percent. Healthcare agencies are exempted from the order.

Little said he did not anticipate any layoffs of state employees or reduction in services as a result of the cutbacks.

