Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 4 deaths, 234 Idaho cases, community spread found in Canyon County

BOISE, Idaho — The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread in Idaho amid a worldwide pandemic.

We're tracking all the developments with this real-time blog. The newest information will be added at the top with a timestamp.

Friday, March 27

10:04 p.m. - Lincoln County has first confirmed case

Health officials said the patient is their 70s and is currently hospitalized. Officials are still determining how they got sick.

9 p.m. - Bonneville County has first confirmed case

5:30 p.m. - Health and Welfare starts new COVID-19 hotline

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced that they are opening a new hotline, starting on Monday, March 30. The toll-free line is for any Idahoan with questions about COVID-19 or the stay-at-home order. The hotline, 1-888-330-3010, will be staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

5:03 p.m. - Blaine County now has 98 confirmed cases

4:58 p.m. - Officials: Ada County now has 76 confirmed cases

4:54 p.m. - Blaine County tighten restrictions to combat coronavirus spread

Blaine County Commissioners voted to enact stricter restrictions in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county. The restrictions now list construction, landscaping, building repair and maintenance as non-essential. All hotel rooms and short-term rentals may not go to non-residents unless they are self-isolating or a healthcare worker. The ordinance will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1.

3:39 p.m. - Canyon County now has confirmed community spread

Southwest District Health said they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Canyon County and confirmed there is community spread in the county.

Community spread is when health officials cannot determine the origins of how someone got sick, such as traveling to an area with confirmed cases or crossing paths with someone that is known to have it.

3:35 p.m. - Gem County has its first confirmed case

Officials at Southwest District Health announces Gem County's first confirmed case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 20s and has mild symptoms and is recovering at home. How he got sick is still under investigation. Officials said he had no known contact with any other confirmed cases.

3:12 p.m. - Ada County to hold all court proceeding by video or phone

As of Monday, March 30, 2020, in Ada County, all necessary court proceedings will be conducted by video or telephone. If it is not possible to do so, and the matter is deemed an emergency, a hearing may be conducted in the courthouse.

This temporary measure is to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.

The public should know that they will still be permitted to file documents and pleadings at the courthouse. Citizens still have access to the court. Filings can still occur outside the building on the east side of the Ada County Courthouse.

In addition, the courthouse remains accessible by phone and email.

People may call the Ada County Clerk’s Office main line: (208) 287-6900. They can also email at adacourt@adacounty.id.gov.

3:05 p.m. - Fourth coronavirus death reported in Idaho

Idaho's fourth COVID-19 death was someone in Nez Perce County, according to the Idaho North Central District. The person was over the age of 80 with age-related health issues. See our interactive map and timeline for more details about Idaho's other COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

12:50 p.m. -- Little signs executive orders related to coronavirus funding

Gov. Brad Little signed two executive orders Friday aimed at increasing the funding Idaho has available to fight coronavirus.

The first order moves $39.3 million from the tax relief fund to a state emergency fund, making that money more accessible to use for buying more test kits, lab supplies, personal protective equipment, and hazard pay for "essential services" like childcare, Little said.

A federal COVID-19 relief package is expected to send at least $1.25 billion to Idaho, according to the governor, but moving money around at the state level now means that Idaho does not have to wait to pay for necessary items, the governor said.

In a second executive order, Little asked all state agencies to reduce their spending for the year by one percent. Healthcare agencies are exempted from the order.

Little said he did not anticipate any layoffs of state employees or reduction in services as a result of the cutbacks.

11 a.m. - Real ID deadline pushed back to October 2021

The Real ID deadline is now pushed back one year.



You now have until October 1, 2021 to update your driver’s license.



Even before the coronavirus outbreak, it was unlikely states would have met this year's deadline. As of last month, only about 35 percent of the country's ID's complied with the Real ID Act.

10:32 a.m. - South Central District Health has adjusted the number of cases in Twins Falls County down to two, from three.

From its website: "Data updated a second time on 3/27/2020 to reflect 2 cases, instead of the the originally reported 3 cases, in Twin Falls County. This change was required after investigation showed the third confirmed case gave investigators the wrong address. That case will now be investigated by a different health district with jurisdiction over the individual's correct address."

10:05 a.m. - Idaho coronavirus cases top 200

The South Central Health District is reporting additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases Friday morning, bringing the state total to 201. The new cases are in Blaine County, which has been hit the hardest by COVID-19, and in Twin Falls County.

Thursday, March 26

9:32 p.m. - Blaine, Ada counties see another jump in coronavirus cases

Of Idaho's 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 136 of them are in either Blaine County or Ada County. As of Thursday night, Blaine County has 82 cases and two deaths. Ada County has 54 cases. The county with the third-highest number of cases is Canyon (22), which on Thursday reported its first death due to the virus. For a look where other cases are located in Idaho, check out our map and timeline.

Note: Local districts can release confirmed case numbers before they are sent to the state and included in the state of Idaho's official total. KTVB is tracking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho by adding up all the numbers provided by local districts. The numbers can change if someone is determined to be an out of state resident - they won't be added to state of Idaho's total. More details here.

2:50 p.m. - Idaho governor, senator react to COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch have both responded to the news that three Idahoans have died of coronavirus.

"The news of the first deaths in Idaho resulting from COVID-19 is deeply saddening and a grave reminder that everyone MUST do all they can to prevent the spread of this virus," Little wrote in a tweet. "Please follow the statewide stay-home order, and pray for the loved ones of the people who passed."

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of three Idahoans due to COVID-19," Risch tweeted. "My prayers go out to the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones from this terrible virus."

1:40 p.m. -- Idaho death toll rises to three

Three people have died of coronavirus in Idaho, the Department of Health and Welfare said Thursday afternoon. The patients are a man over the age of 60 from Blaine County, a man over 80 from Blaine County and a man over the age of 70 from Canyon County. The Canyon County man had underlying health conditions, according to officials; it's unclear whether either Blaine County resident did.

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in DHW. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

1:15 p.m. First Idaho resident dies of coronavirus

The first Idahoan has died from coronavirus in Blaine County, the Blaine County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday. The patient died from the virus on Sunday, March 22.

The coroner's office said the patient was male, but his age and identity have not yet been released.

1:07 p.m. - More cases in Nez Perce County

Three more confirmed cases have been announced in Nez Perce County. The county is now reporting four cases total.

11:28 a.m. - Sen. Mike Crapo to close Idaho offices

Senator Mike Crapo is closing his state offices. All staff will now be working from home. He has already implemented a work-from-home policy with his D.C. staff.

10:36 a.m. -- Boise Airport TSA worker tests positive

A Transportation Security Administration employee at the Boise Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, the TSA confirmed. The worker was a baggage officer whose most recent shift at the airport was 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 19 in the main terminal.

10:26 a.m. - More cases announced in Blaine County

The statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 139 after more cases have been announced in Blaine County. See a county-by-county breakdown in our interactive COVID-19 Idaho map and timeline. We'll be updating our map shortly with this newest info.

7:02 a.m. - Details of Idaho "stay-at-home" order.

Wednesday, March 25

6:40 p.m. - Idaho now has 136 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ada and Blaine Counties saw big jumps in the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday. Blaine County is now reporting 63 cases, while Ada County is reporting 39. A total of 136 people statewide have tested positive for the virus. See a county-by-county breakdown in our interactive COVID-19 Idaho map and timeline.

5 p.m. - Idaho Lottery closes Boise office to public and paying claims

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, the Idaho Lottery will close its Boise office to the public with all essential employees working from home, in compliance with Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order.

Lottery players are encouraged to keep any winning tickets of $600 or more either in a safe and secure place until they can claim them in-person at Lottery Offices once they are reopened to the public, or players have the option to mail prize winning tickets to the Lottery office for payment.

4:48 p.m. - Blaine County coronavirus cases jump by 16

New numbers from Blaine County show the number of confirmed coronavirus cases there jumped from 47 to 63 on Wednesday. Two new cases were also reported in eastern Idaho - 1 in Fremont County and 1 in Custer County - bringing the statewide total to 118 cases.

3:39 p.m. - Boise State postpones graduation ceremony

Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp announced on Wednesday that the university is postponing its spring commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9. In a video recorded from her home, Tromp said a ceremony for the Class of 2020 will take place in December.

3:08 p.m. - Idaho reaches 100 coronavirus cases statewide

Kootenai County in northern Idaho now has a total of 9 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total across all of Idaho to 100. See the breakdown in our interactive map and timeline.

1:30 p.m. -- Gov. Little issues statewide stay-at home order, signs 'extreme emergency declaration'

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Idaho, requiring everyone in the state to self-isolate at home if possible. The order applies to all citizens, not just those who are sick. It's effective immediately and will be in effect for 21 days.

Healthcare workers, public safety workers, and other "essential" workers may still go to work, and people will be allowed to leave their homes to obtain or provide essential services.

Little also ordered the closure of all dine-in restaurants in the state, although drive-through and delivery will still be allowed. "Non-essential" businesses like gyms, bars, salons and convention centers must closed.

The announcement came after health officials confirmed community spread of coronavirus in at least two counties.

This story will be updated and a list will be available later of what businesses are determined "essential." The governor's office will release more of those details later today, Little said.

Essential businesses involve childcare, anybody serving or providing food, anything in the public safety area and other businesses such as car repair shops, Little said.

10:40 a.m. -- State total cases of confirmed coronavirus increase to 98

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 47 in Blaine County Wednesday morning, bringing the state total to 98 cases.

9:30 a.m. -- Gov. Little to hold press conference at Gowen Field

Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon at Gowen Field. The presser is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., and will be streamed on KTVB.COM. The governor said he will make "an important announcement about Idaho's COVID-19 response" at that time.

9 a.m. - City of Nampa closing playgrounds until further notice



The City of Nampa Parks & Recreation Department and Nampa School District will close all playgrounds effective immediately and until further notice.



There are 23 city managed playgrounds in Nampa. Residents should refrain from using swings, slides and avoid using or touching any other park equipment.



Parks and Recreation maintenance staff will be taping off all playgrounds beginning March 25 and posting signs in English and Spanish at each site alerting residents to the closures.



The parks and pathways will remain open to the public at this time.

8:50 a.m. -- West Valley Medical Center no longer allowing visitors

West Valley Medical Center announced Wednesday morning that they will no longer allow visitors into the hospital, with only a few exceptions. Laboring mothers may have one family member or significant other with them, and one parent may stay at the bedside of NICU and pediatric patients. No one who has flu-like symptoms or who has been exposed to a coronavirus patient will be allowed in as a visitor.

The hospital says they will work with patients and families with extenuating circumstances, including those in the ER or surgery who need assistance, and end-of-life patients.

West Valley's emergency room is now the only entrance open to the public, and everyone who comes in will be screened.

8:30 a.m. - St. Luke's launches pick-up and drop-off pharmacy services



Due to limited hospital visitor access related to COVID-19 public health concerns, St. Luke's Health System will offer temporary outpatient pharmacy prescription drop-off and pickup services in the parking lots of St. Luke's Boise, Meridian and Nampa hospitals, beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Tuesday, March 24

8:33 p.m. - Nez Perce County confirms its first case, according to Idaho North Central Health District.

8:10 p.m. - The City of Ontario declares a state of emergency

The City of Ontario declared a local state of emergency because of the growing number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout Oregon and Idaho. The declaration goes into effect immediately.

As of Tuesday night, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Malheur County but city officials want to be able to quickly react and free up resources when the virus spreads to their community.

7:51 p.m. - Health officials confirm community spread in Ada County

Central District Health announced there is a confirmed one case of community spread of COVID-19 in Ada County. Officials with Southwest District Health also said while there isn't any confirmed community spread in Canyon County, they recognize that people often travel between the two counties.

With community spread confirmed in the Treasure Valley, health officials emphasize that people need to practice social distancing, limit time in large groups, limit any travel, trips, or vacations, and people with increased risks should sheltering in place.

Central District Health added that there is 22 cases of coronavirus in Ada County that were from travel, and another case that investigators are still determining how they got sick.

5:52 p.m. - Payette County has first confirmed case, according to Southwest District Health

Health officials said the patient is a woman in her 20s and had mild symptoms. She has recovered at and officials are still determining how it was transmitted to her.

5:12 p.m. - Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling issues new recommendations for residents

Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement that the city is working with local health officials and Southwest District Health to decide what steps the city needs to take in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. She urges anyone who feels sick or has a compromised immune system to stay home, everyone needs to practice social distancing when in public and proper handwashing technics.

She also asks all restaurants to move to carry out or maintain social distancing so the city doesn't need to issue an ordinance. If residents aren't comfortable going to businesses that aren't following CDC guidelines, they can opt to not visit them, she said.

As of now, Mayor Kling is not issuing any shelter in place or social distancing orders but is closely following what local health officials are advising.

5:00 p.m. - Central District Health announces that Ada County now has 24 confirmed cases.

4:36 p.m. - South Central Public Health District is now reporting 40 confirmed cases in Blaine County.

4:07 p.m. - City of Caldwell's emergency City Council meeting ends with new announcements

The Caldwell City Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and passed an ordinance that would give Mayor Nancolas the power to order any measures until April 20, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The city will not issue a shelter in place order and urges local businesses to practice social distancing. They added, "All employees are encouraged to work from home if able and stay home if exhibiting any symptoms of illness."

Protecting the elderly and those with health problems is one of Idaho's most central goals as the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus continues to spread in the Gem State, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday.

2:00 p.m. - Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks closed to visitors

On Tuesday, March 24, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced immediate closure of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The parks are closed to all visitors until further notice.

1:29 p.m. - Two more confirmed cases in Kootenai County

As two more confirmed COVID-19 cases were released in Kootenai County, the total number of Idaho coronavirus cases climbs to 81. See a breakdown of cases in each region with our interactive map and Idaho coronavirus timeline.

11:53 a.m. - City of Eagle mandates social distancing

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce signed a social distancing declaration of local disaster emergency order. It mandates social distancing in the City of Eagle.

The local order goes into effect at midnight, beginning Wednesday, March 25 and declares the following:

- Individuals are requested to the greatest extent practicable that they maintain a six-foot distance from other people.

- All dine-in services at restaurants, bars, and coffee houses shall be prohibited. Takeout and delivery services are permitted.

- All fitness facilities shall have no more than 10 patrons at any given time using the facilities.

- If an individual is sick, stay home except to get medical care. Everyone else is encouraged to stay home and only go out for essentials.

- Citizens are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness and disinfection.

Eastern Idaho Public Health confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number to six in that region.

The first new case is a female over the age of 65 who is self-isolating at home. Her case is connected to travel outside the country.

The second new case is a male over the age of 65 who is also self-isolating at home. His case is also connected to travel out of the country.

See a breakdown of cases in each Idaho county with our interactive map and Idaho coronavirus timeline.

The Boise Towne Square announced they are temporarily closed. Essential stores and restaurants with exterior-facing entrances are still open.

10 a.m. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County needs donations

Five Club sites remain open and are keeping kids safe, enriched with academic activities, and nourished with healthy meals. See more in our resources list.

9 a.m. - Gov. Little to hold AARP telephonic town hall

Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall about the coronavirus in Idaho The town hall will begin at noon and last an hour. Participants can call in at 866-767-0637 or register in advance here.

Monday, March 23

7:19 p.m. - Ada County confirmed cases increases to 20.

6:17 p.m. - Ada County sets March 27 as the deadline to get a marriage license because of possible future courthouse restrictions.

5:49 p.m. - Idaho State Board of Education orders all schools to implement soft closures until April 20

The ISBOE is now directing all school districts in Idaho to close down until April 20. The board said, "During this soft closure period, local districts shall follow national CDC guidelines pertaining to large gatherings and social distancing. While students are not permitted in schools, the State Board expects efforts to continue facilitating essential services and student learning."

School districts are expected to continue essential services, like providing food and childcare, create remote learning plans for K-12, and make a plan for delivering special education services that follow federal guidelines.

You can read the board's full release here.

5:23 p.m. - There are now 15 cases in Ada County.

5:09 p.m. - New cases found in Canyon County, the county total is now at five.

4:47 p.m. - Blaine County's total number of cases increases to 36.

3:55 p.m. - Governor Brad Little holds a press conference on the coronavirus

Gov. Little said the state is taking every step possible to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that he is basing his decisions on science and facts. He signed a proclamation that would streamline the process of bringing in new and old doctors and nurses back, expand telemedicine, among other changes. Gov. Little also extended the deadline to file state income taxes and tax payments to June 15, 2020. He also clarified that he will not be issuing a shelter in place order for Ada County unless there is community spread and the CDC recommends that they need to.

Gov. Little said "we're looking at" a halt of evictions but did not state if and when that would happen.

Watch the video above to see the governor's full press conference and other announcements.

3:23 p.m. - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issues social distancing order

The mayor issued the order on Monday afternoon and it will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 at midnight. The order requires any event or business must limit groups of people to less than ten, everyone must stay at least six feet apart, and "follow heightened cleanliness practices by disinfecting all frequently touched surfaces after human contact and all staff must wash their hands frequently in accordance with CDC guidelines." Grocery stores, social services, medical centers, and government agencies are exempt.

Salons, spas, gyms, etc. are still impacted by this. If any business or venue cannot meet these requirements, the must shut down, according to the city's announcement.

1:43 p.m. - Bannock County announces new confirmed cases

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County, bringing the statewide total to 67 confirmed cases. The two patients are men in the 30s and had travel histories. They are now both at home and recovering.

12 p.m. -- City of Twin Falls issues disaster declaration

The Twin Falls City Council voted Monday morning to issue a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency related to the spread of coronavirus. The declaration allows the city to tap into state and federal funds to fight COVID-19. Twin Fall's mayor asked all citizens to follow the recommendations of the CDC to wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10.

11:40 a.m. - Total Idaho case number climbs to 65

Some local health districts released new confirmed COVID-19 case numbers overnight, bringing Idaho's total to 65. This includes a total of 13 cases in Ada County. See our interactive map of all Idaho cases and a breakdown of what we know about some of the cases here.

11:04 a.m. -- Idaho Department of Finance warns of coronavirus scams

The department is reminding investors to beware of con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and its impact on financial markets.

Be sure to contact the department if you have questions about the investment professional you are working with or the product being offered. Before making any financial decisions, do your homework and contact the Idaho Department of Finance or visit their website at www.finance.idaho.gov.

10:15 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little to hold press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced that he is planning to hold another press conference on the coronavirus Monday afternoon. The press conference will begin at 4 p.m., and is about the steps Idaho is taking to help citizens. The governor's address will be streamed live in this article and on our YouTube channel.

9:16 a.m. - Boise School District closing all school district playgrounds

In a tweet, The Boise School District announced it will close all playground equipment until further notice to combat the spread of coronavirus. See more closures info here.

Sunday, March 22

5:03 p.m. - More cases confirmed in Ada and Canyon Counties

Official statewide totals increased to 47 but does not include three presumptive cases in Kootenai County and one in Bingham County. Our counts show there is 52 cases in Idaho. Canyon County now has three confirmed cases and Ada County now has 13 cases. See our Idaho cases map here.

2:15 p.m. - Blaine County visitors told to shelter in place

Anyone who traveled to Blaine County or nearby areas from March 8- March 22 should shelter in place for two weeks.

1:52 p.m. - Ada County case likely connected to Blaine County. Valley County reports its first case.

Health officials said a recently confirmed case in Ada County indicates likely connection to Blaine County. Valley County's first case is connected to traveling to Blaine County.

11:50 a.m.- Kootenai County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

The Panhandle Health District confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to six. Two of the new cases were found in females, one in her thirties and one under the age of 18. The other is a male in his thirties.

All individuals are self-isolating in their homes.

Saturday, March 21

5:58 p.m. - Bingham County now has 2 confirmed cases. Statewide total increases to 42

5:51 p.m. - St. Luke's will now partner with a Caldwell distillery to make thousands of gallons of alcohol hand sanitizer.

5:10 p.m. - Person with confirmed case visited Middleton Middle School, may have been contagious

Officials with Southwest District Health and Central District Health announced that someone who is confirmed to have the coronavirus visited Middleton Middle School on March 11 and 12. They said the person may have been contagious at the time. The health departments are working to contact anyone that may have been exposed or in close contact with the person.

4:44 p.m. - Statewide confirmed cases increases to 42

There are now 11 cases in Ada County, up from four on Friday. Blaine County's confirmed cases increased to 21. Teton County now has two cases.

11:46 a.m.- Treasure Valley Family YMCA extends closure to March 29

David Duro, president and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, announced that YMCA facilities will now be closed through March 29, and possibly beyond. See updates in our closures list.

11:02 a.m.- City of Boise closes all public playgrounds

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean advised Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway to close all local playgrounds to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Idaho.

Parks and Recreation maintenance workers will be closing off all of Boise's 50 public playgrounds over the weekend and will be posting signage alerting visitors of the closure.

10:13 a.m.- Fred Meyer reserves shopping time for seniors, high-risk customers.

Starting March 23, stores will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors and other high-risk individuals. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

9 a.m. - West Ada School District extends closure timeline

West Ada School District officials announced all district schools will remain closed through April 3. The district is offering free breakfast and lunch combo meals for kids ages 1 through 18 at certain schools. The meals should be picked up in designated areas and must be taken and not consumed on site. See more details in our coronavirus resources list.

8 a.m. - Costco reserves shopping time for older customers

Costco will be open exclusively for people over the age of 60 and those who have physical disabilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. See what other stores are offering in our coronavirus resources list.

Friday, March 20

7:44 p.m. - Blaine County issues order to self isolate

Blaine County Commissioners announced on Friday night that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is issuing an order to self-isolate, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The order requires people to self-isolate at home unless they need to travel to work for certain businesses or government services or essential activities.

All non-essential travel is ordered to cease.

It also directs all businesses and government agencies to end operations at physical locations in Blaine County.

It does exclude people experiencing homelessness.

5:02 p.m. - Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho increase to 31, according to state health officials. There are now 19 cases in Blaine County and four in Ada County.

5 p.m. - The Southwest District Health will hold a press conference about the first case in Canyon County. Officials said the case is not from community spread.

