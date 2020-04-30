Live coronavirus updates: April 29 and 30

See the Idaho coronavirus updates from April 29-30 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Thursday, April 30

5:15 p.m. - Three more deaths reported in Idaho

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nez Perce County, which brings the total there to 18. One death reported in Canyon County.

There are now been 2015 confirmed and probable cases in Idaho, and 1175 people have recovered.

11:02 a.m. - State set to begin the first stage of reopening plan on May 1

The governor also announced $300 million in cash grants to Idaho small businesses. Small businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 each in assistance.

7:07 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m. on Idaho's reopening plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to make an announcement Thursday about stage one of the state's reopening plan. That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."

Wednesday, April 29

In case you missed it: Idaho coronavirus demographics breakdown

We took a closer look at the COVID-19 demographics, including this info:

Three counties in Idaho are seeing the number of COVID-19 deaths hit double digits. Ada and Nez Perce counties have the highest number with 16 deaths. Twin Falls County is the next highest at 11 deaths.

Idahoans age 18 to 29 have the highest number of cases at 401, while those age 80 and older have the fewest overall cases at 136.

Those over the age of 80 have the highest number of deaths of any age range. There are currently 38 reported deaths in the 80 and older range, while there are no confirmed deaths under the age of 50 in Idaho.

Eleven counties still have zero confirmed cases of coronavirus: Bear Lake, Benewah, Boise, Boundary, Butte, Clark, Clearwater, Franklin, Lewis, Oneida and Shoshone.

5:02 p.m.- Statewide confirmed cases reaches 1,832, no new confirmed deaths, over 1,100 recovered

The Idaho death toll remains at 60 as the state now has over 1,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the state website, 1,121 Idahoans have recovered.

2:55 p.m. - St. Luke's screening and specimen collection tents closed on weekends

Beginning this weekend, screening and specimen collection tents in Boise, Meridian, Twin Falls, and Wood River will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Tests performed Monday-Friday at St. Luke's tents are offered free of charge. Testing will be available at the following locations on weekends but may involve a fee. Patients should drive up to the clinic, call and staff will come outside to meet them:

• St. Luke's Clinic urgent care locations in Eagle and on Parkcenter Blvd in Boise.

• St. Luke's Clinic – Capital City Family Medicine in Boise

• St. Luke's Quick Care in Magic Valley

• St. Luke's Clinic – Walk-in Care in Ketchum

• Primary Health locations in Meridian, Nampa, and Garden City (by appointment)

• Saltzer Medical Group urgent care locations in Nampa



9:29 a.m. - Twilight Criterium pushed back to next year

Boise's annual Twilight Criterium cycling event has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was slated for July in downtown Boise.

“It is not an easy thing to do but I feel it is the best option for the event and the City of Boise to postpone the 2020 Twilight Criterium to July 10, 2021. We had a fantastic run of 34 years and we start a new run next year. I wish to thank all the sponsors, volunteers and Downtown Boise Association for all their help and look to a bigger and better event next year,” said event organizer Mike Cooley with Boise Development Cycling.

The event includes men's and women's professional cycling road races, a kid’s race, celebrity Boise Green Bike race, and amateur road races. The pre-race celebration at JUMP has also been canceled this year.

“Downtown will miss the Twilight Criterium and the festivity that comes with it, but we look forward to a triumphant return for the 35th anniversary in 2021. While this event will not take place in 2020, we invite you to ride your bike down and enjoy the heart of Boise. The people and the place that make Twilight Criterium so incredible are here to welcome you,” said Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of the Downtown Boise Association.

