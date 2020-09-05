Live coronavirus updates: 67 deaths and 2,030 confirmed cases; 1,442 recovered

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Saturday, May 10

Boise State University is holding its first ever virtual commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. this morning.

If you would like to tune in, you can watch the ceremony online or on the school's Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 8

5:11 p.m. - Idaho adds 22 new confirmed cases, no new deaths

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and public health districts across Idaho updated their daily totals on the coronavirus pandemic in the Gem State. Statewide, Idaho added 22 confirmed cases, bringing the Gem State's confirmed cases total to 2,030, and no new deaths. The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 increased to 1,442.

3:07 p.m. - Emmett Cherry Festival canceled

The Gem County Chamber of Commerce announced the 86th annual Emmett Cherry Festival has been canceled due to the stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions. The festival was scheduled for June 17-20, 2020.

3 p.m. - Boise State University to hold virtual commencement Saturday

Boise State University will hold its first ever virtual celebration for graduates on Saturday morning.

In all, 2,785 students are eligible for more than 3,000 degrees and almost 800 are students that are eligible for honors.

In all, 2,785 students are eligible for more than 3,000 degrees and almost 800 are students that are eligible for honors.

2:20 p.m. - Idaho Power announces updated plan to open campgrounds, boat ramps

Idaho Power could reopen some campgrounds as soon as May 29. Other recreational sites such as boat ramps and day-use areas may open sooner.

The company owns more than 60 recreational sites along the Snake River, including campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike and Swan Falls reservoirs. All were closed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, a handful of boat ramps and day-use areas have reopened, and the company hopes to open additional outdoor recreation sites May 15.

A full list of open sites is available at idahopower.com. Visitors should check the website to make sure their destination is open before traveling, as dates could change.

8:40 a.m. - Western Idaho Fair still making preps for a 2020 fair

The Western Idaho Fair posted on its Facebook page that no decision has been made whether the fair will go on as planned for August 21-30 or be cancelled for 2020. Organizers say they are optimistically planning and making preparations for a 2020 fair and continuing to monitor the facts regarding COVID-19.

They are working with government officials, local health officials and community partners to modify plans with the priority of keeping patrons, partners and employees safe. And are working hard to create an experience people want and love. They will provide updates as information becomes available.

