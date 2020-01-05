Live coronavirus updates: 64 deaths and 2,015 cases; grants announced for childcare businesses

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Friday, May 1

6:20 p.m. - Another death in Ada County, more than 1,200 have recovered

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released the state's latest official numbers on the coronavirus in the Gem State. There are no 1,888 confirmed cases, another death in Ada County which brings the statewide total to 64, and now 1,215 people have recovered.

4:45 p.m. -- Boise GreenBike to relaunch May 4, offer free rides

Boise GreenBike will relaunch the bike share program on Monday, May 4, after a brief suspension because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The bikes were removed from the streets in March and taken to the shop. Every bike was cleaned, given a tune-up, and made ready for service. The system will relaunch with two weeks of free rides for everyone and certain restrictions on use.

“As our city and state start to reopen for business we want to be able to provide a healthy and safe transportation alternative,” said Boise GreenBike Director Dave Fotsch. “We work hard to keep the bikes clean and disinfected, but we’re asking our riders to do their part as well.”

Boise GreenBike will offer unlimited one-hour free rides for two weeks, running through midnight, Monday, May 18.

4:15 p.m. -- Nampa to open all park restrooms, some youth activities on May 4



Nampa Parks and Recreation will be opening park restrooms, some organized youth activities and day camps as of May 4. Beginning Monday, restrooms in city parks will be open during daylight hours and cleaned twice daily.



The City Parks and Recreation Department will also allow youth sport organizations to practice at city park facilities. At this time, games will not be allowed. Park picnic shelters are not reservable for public functions at this time.



Limited youth activities and day camps will be offered that accommodate suggested health guidelines such as physical distancing and diligent hygiene. The Nampa Recreation Center will remain closed to the general public until Stage 2 of Idaho's reopening plan.



Playgrounds at city parks remain closed. City leaders are discussing guidelines and timeline around reopening playgrounds and hope to have an announcement soon.

4:00 p.m. -- College of Idaho to resume in-person classes in the fall

The private liberal arts college, located in Caldwell, will also open on-campus living areas for Fall Semester 2020.

In a letter to the C of I community, co-Presidents Doug Brigham and Jim Everett stated "based on our ongoing consultation with the local healthcare community, our senior administration and trustees, we feel that as long as people adhere to appropriate guidelines, the systems in place can safely handle the cases we experience here in southwest Idaho."

The college is appointing task forces to work directly on the changes required to be ready to open campus for the fall.

"Our plan is to share more specific details with our extended Yote family by the end of May," the Co-Presidents stated in their letter.

The College of Idaho was the first higher education institution in the state to announce its plan to shift exclusively to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester back on March 13th.

The College of Idaho has a web page for all of its COVID-19 communication throughout the pandemic.

3:30 p.m. -- Eagle mayor discusses how city will address staged reopening

Mayor Jason Pierce writes, "first of all, we want to make sure that Eagle residents and businesses can start to feel normal in their community again while feeling safe. Here in Eagle, education is going to be our primary approach. We encourage everyone to follow the path that the governor has laid out, but we do not have the resources to shut down businesses that open before the governor's timeline. First and foremost, we want to make sure that all Eagle businesses are being safe and smart about their reopening plans so that the people who have been laid off or had to close up shop can get back to working and earning a living."

Pierce is urging Eagle business owners to research and establish health and safety plans to protect themselves, their staff, and customers. He also advises business owners to make sure they don't jeopardize their business by breaking any rules they agreed to when accepting federal aid money.

The Eagle City Council has appointed a Business and Workforce Recovery Task Force comprised of members of the local business community.

2:20 p.m. -- Roaring Springs, Wahooz to open this summer

No date has been set for the opening. The management team for the Roaring Springs water park and Wahooz Family Fun Zone has been working to develop a comprehensive plan, which includes wellness checks for guests and employees, social distancing measures, increased cleaning and sanitation and more. Chief marketing officer Tiffany Quillici says officials at Central District Health, Idaho Health & Welfare and the Meridian mayor's office have expressed their approval.

An announcement about opening day will come by mid-May, Quillici said.

1:45 p.m. -- Boise School District announces graduation plans for Class of 2020

Boise School District announced graduation plans for the class of 2020 in an effort to make sure students and families do not miss out on this important milestone.

Graduation/celebrations planned for May:

Graduation caps and gowns will be distributed on Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15. Schools will also be distributing diploma covers, and diplomas themselves will be mailed home. High schools will be communicating specifics about this grab and go distribution process. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Boise School District is partnering with Idaho Press to produce a virtual graduation celebration. Graduate profiles, speeches and a printed keepsake graduation program with graduate profiles for each high school graduate will be featured/provided.

Socially Distanced "Turn the Tassel/Walk the Stage":

• Every high school will celebrate their seniors in person at the school during the last week of school (May 18 through May 22) -- there will be a staggered schedule to minimize the numbers of students at any one time

• Students and parents will arrive and remain in their car

• As they come up to the "first station," the student's name will be called and he/she will "turn the tassel" while still in their car -- staff/faculty will be outside to celebrate the graduates

• Student and family will get out of car and "walk the stage" -- a set-up where the student will be in cap and gown and can take pictures in front of the school's backdrop

Parent survey regarding in-person late July Graduation/Celebration:

High schools will be sending parents a survey about the possibility of holding in-rson graduations/celebrations the week of July 20th, contingent upon meeting health recommendations from the CDC.

1:27 p.m. -- New emergency grants announced for Idaho childcare businesses

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has announced a new Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant to get childcare business owners the funds they need to reopen.

"As we begin the staged reopening of Idaho and our residents return to their places of work, I want to make sure they have consistent care for their children," Governor Little said. "These grants not only help working parents in Idaho, they also help the owners of these small businesses."

The application period runs Friday through June 30, and the application is available here.

The grants can be awarded to any fulltime childcare operation that is licensed or ICCP certified, as long as they are open and operating during the months for which funding is requested. The grant money can be used for staff wages or hazard pay, cleaning and janitorial expenses; other materials; and general business operations like rent or utilities.

1:08 p.m. -- University of Idaho gets grant to test COVID-19 in breast milk

The University of Idaho is teaming up with the University of Rochester in New York for a national study testing whether coronavirus can be transmitted through breast milk.

The two schools received $315,000 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to carry out the project. Health officials hope the study will help them better advise breastfeeding mothers who test positive for COVID-19.

"The question is whether the novel coronavirus is in mothers' milk, and whether it can infect infants," said Shelley McGuire, who directs the U of I Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences. "We just don't have a study yet that can provide a reliable answer. I really hope the virus isn't in milk, but hope doesn't make for good science."

Women who want to volunteer to be part of the project can find more information here.

12:25 p.m. -- Meridian City Hall, some other city facilities to reopen Monday

Meridian city officials have outlined a phased reopening plan, which includes screening for those entering city buildings. Public meetings will continue to be held online "to prevent group congregation."

10:45 a.m. -- Eagle Saturday Market opening day postponed

Due to COVID-19 the Eagle Saturday Market will not be opening on May 2, 2020. While we have been looking forward to the 2020 market season, the health and safety of our community is at the forefront of our mind's day in and day out. When the market reopens, it will look different. Efforts are being taking to implement social distancing guidelines for city employees, vendors and the community to follow. You can order from vendors online.

9:35 a.m. -- Boise will not open the city's municipal pools this summer

Leaders from the City of Boise and the Boise Parks and Recreation Department have made the tough decision to keep all six outdoor pools closed in 2020.

Uncertainty surrounding the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), public safety, and cost evaluations based on a shortened season all factored into the decision.

“The health and safety of our residents is important – and this was a very tough call,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

And April ends, many in Idaho are wondering when they will see their unemployment benefits.

Thursday, April 30

5:15 p.m. - Three more deaths reported in Idaho

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nez Perce County, which brings the total there to 18. One death reported in Canyon County.

There are now been 2015 confirmed and probable cases in Idaho, and 1175 people have recovered.

11:02 a.m. - State set to begin the first stage of reopening plan on May 1

The governor also announced $300 million in cash grants to Idaho small businesses. Small businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 each in assistance.

7:07 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m. on Idaho's reopening plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to make an announcement Thursday about stage one of the state's reopening plan. That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."

The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 30.

