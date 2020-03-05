Live coronavirus updates: 64 deaths and 1,908 confirmed cases; nearly 30,000 people tested

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho —

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Sunday, May 3

A mother and daughter from Boise have been making clear face masks to protect those who are blind or hard of hearing. Read more here.

Saturday, May 2

5:11 p.m. - Idaho surpasses 1,900 confirmed cases

Idaho's battle against COVID-19 continues to show a flattening of the curve of infection as only 17 confirmed cases were announced on Saturday evening. There are now 1,908 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. 1,287 of those cases have recovered and only 200 people were hospitalized.

And April ends, many in Idaho are wondering when they will see their unemployment benefits.

