Live coronavirus updates: 63 deaths and 1,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Gov. Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning on May 1. Little confirmed on April 30 that the state is ready for the first phase of the plan to begin on May 1.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state. The order was extended through the end of April. Everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but essential businesses will be open.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates
Thursday, April 30
5:15 p.m. - Three more deaths reported in Idaho
Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nez Perce County, which brings the total there to 18. One death reported in Canyon County.
There are now been 2015 confirmed and probable cases in Idaho, and 1175 people have recovered.
11:02 a.m. - State set to begin the first stage of reopening plan on May 1
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Stage One of the plan to reopen Idaho is still set for Friday, May 1. Places of worship, daycares and organized youth activities can reopen if they follow social distancing protocol. See more in our full story here.
The governor also announced $300 million in cash grants to Idaho small businesses. Small businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 each in assistance.
SEE FULL DETAILS OF THE REOPENING PLAN: 'Most of the state will be open by the end of June': Here's when Idaho bars, churches and more could reopen under Gov. Little's plan
7:07 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m. on Idaho's reopening plan
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to make an announcement Thursday about stage one of the state's reopening plan. That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."
The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 30.
