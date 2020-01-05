Live coronavirus updates: 63 deaths and 1,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases

See the latest coronavirus updates in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Thursday, April 30

5:15 p.m. - Three more deaths reported in Idaho

Two coronavirus-related deaths reported in Nez Perce County, which brings the total there to 18. One death reported in Canyon County.

There are now been 2015 confirmed and probable cases in Idaho, and 1175 people have recovered.

11:02 a.m. - State set to begin the first stage of reopening plan on May 1

The governor also announced $300 million in cash grants to Idaho small businesses. Small businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 each in assistance.

7:07 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m. on Idaho's reopening plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to make an announcement Thursday about stage one of the state's reopening plan. That stage is set to begin Friday, May 1, after the current statewide stay-at-home order expires. In a weekly AARP telephonic town hall meeting, the governor said "we felt it was very important that we give some certainty to those businesses about when they can open, and some certainty to consumers about when they can expect to have those services ... available in the future."

The governor's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 30.

