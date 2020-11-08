Live at 9 a.m.: Southwest District Health meets to review how it's handling the coronavirus pandemic

Board members are expected to discuss the high number of COVID-19 cases in Canyon County, which remains one of the state's hot spots for the virus.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Southwest District Board of Health is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to review how it has handled the pandemic so far and to look ahead at the anticipated impact the coronavirus will have in the coming months.

The public meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., according to the meeting's agenda. You can watch the full live stream of the meeting on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube page.

SWDH will discuss the resources that have been committed by the district in its response to the pandemic, what its goal is for dealing with the coronavirus and how it compares to state, national, and federal responses and goals, and the current situation of the virus in the district.

The board will also talk about how levels of the pandemic are categorized by the district and the White House, the overview of its response, and the virus's impact in the coming months.

At its meeting on July 23, the board voted to recommend a series of actions, including recommendations on social distancing and face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Board members repeatedly stressed that the recommendations were not mandatory and could not be enforced, unlike a mandatory mask order for Ada County handed down last month by Central District Health.

Ada and Canyon counties remain the state's hot spots when it comes to community spread of the coronavirus, though the two health district's overseeing those counties have taken drastically different measures in combating it.