Live at 2:30p.m.: Boise mayor to issue announcement about protecting employees, residents from coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will make an announcement from Boise City Hall Monday afternoon about what the city is doing to ready for a coronavirus outbreak.

McLean "will share steps the city is taking to protect employees and the community amid concerns about COVID-19," according to the mayor's office.

As of Monday, 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs. Thirty-one people are still being monitored.

