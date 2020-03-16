Live at 2:30p.m.: Boise mayor to issue announcement about protecting employees, residents from coronavirus.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will make an announcement from Boise City Hall Monday afternoon about what the city is doing to ready for a coronavirus outbreak.
The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.
McLean "will share steps the city is taking to protect employees and the community amid concerns about COVID-19," according to the mayor's office.
All of Boise Department Directors and other city partners will be present.
There are currently five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain in Idaho, two of which are in Ada County.
As of Monday, 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs. Thirty-one people are still being monitored.
