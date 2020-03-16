x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

coronavirus

Live at 2:30p.m.: Boise mayor to issue announcement about protecting employees, residents from coronavirus.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. We'll have it live on KTVB.COM and YouTube.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will make an announcement from Boise City Hall Monday afternoon about what the city is doing to ready for a coronavirus outbreak.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. 

McLean "will share steps the city is taking to protect employees and the community amid concerns about COVID-19," according to the mayor's office. 

All of Boise Department Directors and other city partners will be present. KTVB will live stream the announcement on-air, on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel (bookmark this page).

RELATED: List of events and schools closed or canceled in Idaho due to the coronavirus

There are currently five confirmed cases of the COVID-19 strain in Idaho, two of which are in Ada County. 

As of Monday,  270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs. Thirty-one people are still being monitored.

RELATED: Live Idaho coronavirus updates: 5 confirmed cases, Mountain Home elementary student exposed to COVID-19

Check back for updates.

Our live stream will appear below at 2:25 p.m.:

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Is it still safe to go to a restaurant? How do you best care for yourself if you get coronavirus? Your coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

RELATED: Real-time updates: 40 deaths from coronavirus among 642 total cases in Washington

 