Live at 2:30 p.m.: Health officials hold COVID-19 briefing as COVID deaths rise

A total of 3,122 Idahoans have died from COVID-19, and the state's hospitals remain under crisis care standards.

Idaho doctors and medical leaders are set to address the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, a week after news that Idaho surpassed the 3,000th death from the virus.

The address will include briefings from Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program. Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, will also be included as a guest, officials said.

Doctors have previously stressed the need for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Just 53% of Idahoans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, despite the fact that the unvaccinated are making up the overwhelming majority of hospital admissions and deaths from COVID-19. Medical officials are also asking everyone to make sure they get a flu shot this year to avoid adding to the strain on healthcare workers, clinics and hospitals already stretched thin.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates.

