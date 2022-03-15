COVID-19 in Idaho: Briefing live at 2:30 p.m.

Idaho health officials hold a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — It's now been two years since Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. In the months that have followed, the state has reported more than 439,000 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,819 deaths from the coronavirus that scientists have dubbed SARS-CoV-2. Three waves brought 1,000 or more new cases each day in late 2020/early 2021, late summer/early fall of 2021, and the winter of 2021-22.

The most recent wave, driven by the Omicron variant, peaked in mid-January, and has been declining ever since. The 14-day average of new daily cases hit an all-time high of 2768.86 on January 31. As of March 14, it has dropped to 933.14 new daily cases. Also, the COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped below 5%, which is what Idaho health officials view as an indicator that the virus is likely not continuing to infect many people.

In response to the decline, and new guidelines from the CDC, some Idaho cities and school districts where mask requirements and other COVID-19 precautions, such as gathering size limits, were in place have recently removed those requirements.

Those recent case trends suggest Idaho's COVID-19 situation is heading in the right direction, but questions remain. The big one: Is the end of the pandemic finally in sight? Cases are again surging in China, in an outbreak linked to what's being called a fast-spreading "stealth-Omicron" variant. Will that variant or another variant lead to another COVID wave in Idaho? Will the current vaccines be effective against future variants? If you've already been fully vaccinated and received one booster, will you need another? Regarding people who've been infected and become ill with COVID-19, what's the latest information about longer-term effects and treatments?

The answers may not be simple, and we've seen them change as time and research go on. Get the view from Idaho public health officials Tuesday afternoon, when the Department of Health and Welfare holds a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho. That's scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). It will stream live in this story at KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

Speaking during the briefing will be IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

After their opening remarks, the officials will answer questions from reporters.

This story will be updated following the briefing.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus