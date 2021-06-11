Live at 12 p.m. - Central District Health to field questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids

The discussion comes after FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was extended to children ages 5 to 11.

Officials from Central District Health are set to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine's safety and efficacy for children in a noon briefing Tuesday.

The live question and answer session will be streamed on YouTube and in this story.

The discussion comes after FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine was extended to children ages 5 to 11. Appointments for children to receive their first dose of the vaccine are now available across the state.

COVID-19 infections and serious outcomes are rarer in children than adults, with just 7% of new cases last month in people in the 5 to 11 age bracket. Nonetheless, the Centers for Disease Control warns that children can still be infected, suffer long-term complications from the virus, and spread it to other people. Children who are immunocompromised or have underlying health issues - like cancer, diabetes, asthma or congenital heart problems - are more at risk from COVID-19.

The vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds is one-third the dose given to adults and older children. Vaccination requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks to achieve full protection, meaning kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully protected by Christmas.

CDH Medical Director Dr. Sandy Mudge and Family and Clinic Services Division Administrator Gina Pannell are among those set to speak during the Tuesday Q&A.

