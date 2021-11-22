Live at 1 p.m.: Statewide crisis standards of care ending in Idaho

Crisis standards of care will remain in place in North Idaho's Panhandle District, where hospitalizations remain high.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has deactivated crisis standards of care for all regions except North Idaho as the COVID-19 pandemic's burden on hospitals begins to ease, the Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday.

Crisis standards of care - under which doctors and healthcare workers may ration medicine, beds, ventilators, and other treatment to those deemed likeliest to survive - were put into place in September amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that strained the ability to care for all the sick.

"While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress healthcare systems, the surge is no longer exceeding the healthcare resources available except in north Idaho," a press release from IDHW reads. "Crisis standards of care remains in effect in the Panhandle Health District, which encompasses Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties."

In the rest of the state, hospitals are generally operating under "contingency operations," meaning they are still stretched thin under an unusually high number of patients, but are not at an emergency level.

Hospitalizations have been trending downward since a Sept. 24 peak of 793 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide. On Nov. 17, the last day from which IDHW's COVID-19 dashboard is displaying data, 347 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

IDHW officials noted that it may take some time for healthcare systems outside of North Idaho to return to regular operations, including getting to with surgeries and other medical procedures that had been delayed during the pandemic.

The process to begin deactivating crisis standards began after healthcare systems started reporting that they were now in "contingency operations." The situation at hospitals across the state has been monitored daily, officials said.

"The situation at each healthcare system remains fluid and variable. Healthcare systems are still experiencing a much higher than normal number of patients and will implement their plans to return to a usual standard of operations according to their own policies," the press release reads. "In addition, the state will continue to provide resources including healthcare personnel via FEMA and existing federal contracts until the situation further stabilizes."

