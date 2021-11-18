Live at 6 p.m.: Idaho Board of Health and Welfare to discuss temporary rule on crisis standards of care

The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare will consider a new temporary rule on crisis standards of care.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday night, the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare will hold a special meeting to discuss a new temporary rule on the Gem State's crisis standards of care that were enacted due to the latest COVID-19 wave in the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) enacted state-wide crisis standards of care on Sept. 16 and the guidelines were meant to help hospitals "under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency" figure out how to keep as many patients alive as possible.

The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare will consider a new temporary rule on crisis standards of care since the previous rule expired on Nov. 17 when the Idaho Legislature sine die.

According to officials, limited in-person attendance for the special meeting will be in Room 3A of the PTC Building, located at 450 W. State Street, Boise.

Earlier in the week, IDHW officials held their weekly press conference on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho and said the Gem State has a path out of crisis standards of care but gave no firm timeline on when that would be.

"A decision will be made when the surge of patients being driven by COVID-19 no longer exceeds the healthcare resources available. We do monitor the situation daily," IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said. "Once we exit crisis standards of care, there will still be some stress on the hospitals, who will likely still be operating in contingency care protocols for some time."

The Idaho Board of Health and Welfare is made up of seven members who represent a different region of the state and are appointed by the governor.

