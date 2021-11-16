Live at 2:30 p.m.: Health and Welfare officials discuss COVID-19 in Idaho

A registered nurse who has worked on COVID-19 outreach in Idaho's Hispanic communities will join Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare officials for the media briefing.

BOISE, Idaho — As the Gem State appears to be seeing the latest COVID-19 surge slow, state medical and public health leaders from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold their weekly press conference on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

Speakers at Tuesday's press briefing include IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Division of Public Health administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Bureau Chief and Director Dr. Christopher Ball, and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds.

Heather Gagliano, a registered nurse who has worked with Idaho's Hispanic communities with COVID-19 outreach, will be the special guest at Tuesday's briefing and will answer questions from reporters and healthcare leaders.

The fourth surge of COVID-19 cases has been on a downward trend in recent weeks. As of Nov. 15, Idaho's 14-day moving average of total new cases reported each day was 586.36, the lowest since August 17 when the average was 591.64.

Idaho's moving average number of cases reported peaked in this fourth wave of cases on Oct. 3, with 1,286. A month ago, on Oct. 15, Idaho's moving average of new cases was 1,212.86.

On Tuesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the Gem State would join a third lawsuit filed against President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, companies with over 100 employees and healthcare workers. Little joins several other Republican governors in that lawsuit.

