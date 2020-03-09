Watch at 11 a.m. - Idaho governor to announce next steps in pandemic plan

Little is expected to announce whether the state has met the metrics needed to move forward out of Stage 4 restrictions.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is set to hold a press conference Thursday morning addressing what is next for the Gem State in dealing with the pandemic.

The governer's address is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live in this story.

Currently, every county in the state is in Stage 4, except for Ada County which was rolled back to Stage 3 after a spike in coronavirus infections.

In his last press conference on Aug. 21, the governor said he was hopeful about Idaho's direction but said the state had missed the hospital admissions benchmark. Officials said then that an average of eight people a day were being admitted to hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Likewise, Little warned at the time, Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, Bonneville, and Twin Falls counties continued to be "hotspots" for the virus.

But other factors, like testing positivity rates, ER visits and overall cases appear to be falling or stabilizing, the governor said.

Little will also likely address the beginning of the school year in light of the pandemic. School districts around the state have opted for different approaches, with some bringing students back in person and others starting the year with remote learning.

